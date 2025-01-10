It's official! Samsung confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for January 22 in San Jose, California. The announcement and accompanying teaser video are light on details, but one thing is certain: AI will be the focus of the event. What else can you expect to see at Galaxy Unpacked 2025? Rumors have been filling in the blanks for weeks, so we have a clear picture of what's coming. The new Galaxy S25 series is guaranteed to make a splash, but this likely won't be the only hardware under the Unpacked 2025 spotlight.

1 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Welcome the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra