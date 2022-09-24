Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.

SamMobile reports that Samsung will roll out One UI 5 for the following devices by the end of 2022.

Samsung has set new a new benchmark in the Android ecosystem with its timely updates and extended software support policies. So, it is not surprising that the company wants to update its 2021 and 2022 flagship devices to One UI 5 by the end of 2022. It would also be a welcome move on the Korean giant's part to release One UI 5 for the mid-range Galaxy A53 this year itself. Most Android manufacturers update their budget and mid-range devices to the newest version of Android at least 6-8 months after the OS release. With an early release, the company could again raise the bar in this department.

In 2021, Samsung managed to update all of its flagship and premium devices from the last few generations to One UI 4 before the end of the year. And the company could repeat the same this year around as well. If anything, expect more devices from Samsung's stable to receive the One UI 5 update before 2022 ends than mentioned above.