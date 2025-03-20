Summary Samsung's One UI 7, based on Android 15, will begin its stable rollout on April 7th, with regional variations (US rollout on April 10th).

Spotted in a Samsung Singapore blog post, the tech giant seems to have expanded the list of eligible devices beyond initial flagship models, now including older flagships like the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, as well as older foldable and tablet models.

While flagship and older flagship devices are confirmed for the update, Samsung has yet to announce a rollout schedule for mid-range and budget devices, leaving many users waiting for further information.

Samsung's long-delayed Android 15-based One UI 7 update finally received an official rollout date earlier this week. The South Korean tech giant, in a global blog post, laid down some of the improvements the OS upgrade will bring to user devices starting next month.

One UI 7 will begin rolling out in stable starting April 7, with availability varying depending on market and device. In the US, for example, One UI 7 won't begin rolling out until Thursday, April 10.

For what it's worth, Android 16 has already reached Platform Stability, with a stable rollout expected for Q2 this year. We can only hope One UI 7 arrives on all eligible devices before then.

Speaking of eligible devices, with its official rollout announcement, Samsung also confirmed the devices that would be eligible for the long-awaited update. The list included the familiar flagship suspects. However, as part of a subsequent region-specific blog post, Samsung seems to now have confirmed an expanded roster.

As part of a Samsung Singapore announcement published today, spotted by SammyGuru, the South Korean tech giant listed more supported devices than it previously mentioned in its Global and US newsroom posts.

Although the new list does not include Samsung's mid-range devices, it does give us a clear indication of which S, Z, and Tab series devices will eventually get One UI 7.

Here's the expanded list:

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Series

Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The new additions, which include older flagships like the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, aren't all that unexpected — the significance lies in the official confirmation and the fact that these older devices will begin receiving the update shortly after April 7. Android 15-based One UI 7, however, will be the last OS update for the 2021-released Galaxy S21 series.

It is currently unclear when Samsung might begin rolling out One UI 7 to its mid-range devices.