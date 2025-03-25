Summary Modretro's Chromatic offers new physical Game Boy titles like Hermano and Chantey at an affordable price of $40.

Hermano, a Kickstarter-funded platformer, is now accessible through Modretro with a unique glowing cart feature.

Chantey introduces rare rhythm-based gameplay to Game Boy, filling a genre void on the platform.

Earlier this month we announced the arrival of two new physical Game Boy games, a couple of classic titles that found new life through publisher Modretro. You see, Modretro created a handheld known as the Chromatic, designed to perfect the Game Boy Color, and it delivers. But when you get a new handheld, you tend to want new games, and so Modretro has been busy securing publishing rights for a handful of newfangled indie Game Boy games. Today marks the launch for Hermano and Chantey, with existing pre-orders now shipping out along with new orders.

Two new physical Game Boy titles are now available

Hermano is a delightful platformer originally funded through Kickstarter

In 2023, the Pat Morita Team successfully funded its indie platformer Hermano on Kickstarter. The following year the game shipped, with a few copies of the physical cart sold directly on the Pat Morita Team website (there are still a few of the limited carts left for sale in an assortment of colors, but they do ship from Spain). But these carts were always in limited supply, which is why it was exciting to see Modretro pick up publishing rights for the title in the US. Hermano has been available for pre-order on Modretro's site since November of 2024, and today the game is officially available, with pre-orders and new orders shipping now.