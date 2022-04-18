Netflix has been busy growing its gaming library, purchasing a few studios along the way in an effort to offer the "best gaming service available." Indeed, a challenging task, though Netflix is still full steam ahead with today's announcement. In May, the company will bring an exclusive version of the popular party game Exploding Kittens to its gaming platform. But that's not all; this fresh game release will be paired with an animated series coming to the video streaming side in 2023, providing a glimpse of how Netflix will more than likely integrate both games and video content on its platform moving forward.

So far, we know Exploding Kittens - The Game will offer similar mechanics to the physical card game, where the goal is to avoid the exploding kitten. However, two new cards will be in the mix. A radar card that can reveal the position of an Exploding Kitten and a Flip Flop card that can reverse the order of the deck (offering a UNO vibe). There are also plans to bring new cards to the game that will be themed around characters in the animated show planned for 2023.

Details are still light, but like all Netflix mobile games, Exploding Kittens - The Game will be available to all subscribers whenever it lands in May. As for the TV show, Netflix has signed on tons of famous names, such as Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, and Sasheer Zamata, though we'll all have to wait until 2023 to get our first taste, but at least we'll have the game to play in the meantime.

