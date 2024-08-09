Everyone uses an Android launcher, but with a few exceptions, most OEM launchers don't offer the freedom to personalize critical user experience elements, such as even the grid size, quite like a custom launcher. Once you go that route, you'll come across many fan favorites, but one among the oldest and most recognizable names ought to be Kevin Barry's Nova Launcher. Nova's proprietor, Branch Metrics, just threw a wrench in the works, though, announcing company-wide layoffs.

Staff was cut across divisions, and as of Thursday, the Nova team was reduced to just one person — the original creator, Kevin Barry. The sudden move also resulted in the exit of two of the company's top consumer-facing executives, Rob Wainwright and Cliff Wade. Cliff was kind enough to share with Android Police his thoughts on what could become of Nova Launcher, career plans in the wake of this event, and ideas for the Nova Launcher Discord server he owns and moderates.

Nine years of passion

Been there almost since day one

Close

Kevin created Nova and released the first builds in 2011, and the app grew steadily. Cliff Wade tells me he was just another person using the app before Kevin brought him into Nova's core team as a contractor in November 2015.

Kevin and Nova literally changed the life of myself and my family in numerous ways.

Things stayed this way while the app grew from strength to strength, leading up to its acquisition by Branch Metrics in early 2022. The new owners allowed Kevin, Cliff, and Rob to retain full control of the app's development, even though Cliff's role in customer relations remained contractual. Branch made him a full-time employee rather recently, at the end of April this year.

Laid off in less than five minutes

Recounting the harrowing experience

Layoffs are unpredictable, but were even more so for Cliff's user-facing role as director of customer relations, especially given that he was converted into a full-time employee just four months ago. Recounting the events that went down on August 7, he said the company scheduled an unusual 15-minute long Zoom meeting at 12:15 p.m. ET, unsuspectingly titled "Important Sync." Cliff recalls it was odd because Branch never did meetings on Wednesdays.

On the call, an executive delivered a corporate spiel about how it was a tough day for the company, before telling Cliff, "your role at Branch has been impacted." A five-minute meeting put an end to nearly nine years of passionate efforts to keep Nova users happy. Cliff subsequently put up a statement on the Nova Launcher Discord server, which garnered significant attention. Later, Kevin chimed in and issued an official Nova update to confirm he is the sole remaining Branch employee associated with the app, from the original team of 12.

What will become of Nova Launcher?

A lot hangs in the balance

While Kevin has been transparent about his intentions to ship the much-awaited Nova 8.1 update on the stable channel, Cliff worries whether Branch will let him devote time to it. "The hope is that Kevin continues to be able to work on Nova going forward. However, that's a very difficult thing since there's nobody else on the team to help." Cliff recalls seeing the influx of over 150 emails from Nova users every day, and even more following new releases or bug discoveries. With just Kevin on the team now, chances are there might not be much in the way of customer support anymore.

I have no knowledge if Branch will hire new folks to replace us, or not. That's totally up to them as they are the ones in full control.

Since Nova was Kevin's baby from the get-go, Cliff says, "it's possible Nova lives on. Kevin did it by himself for about 11 years without much help from anyone. So he could go back to that again." However, he isn't too sure because Branch dedicated resources to new ideas for Nova, which would be challenging to execute single-handedly and at a reasonable pace.

Where does Kevin Barry plan to take Nova?

Not much room to innovate

There's no question Nova has matured in terms of the features it offers, and one might say there isn't much left for Kevin to do because many users love the launcher's blend of Android 10–11 styling with Material Design elements. However, anyone privy to the app's potential would vehemently disagree, knowing of all the untapped potential.

Kevin has been vocal about the "reduced scope" of changes with upcoming updates, but Cliff worryingly speculates "Branch will try to overwork Kevin with Branch-related stuff and not allow him much time for Nova, or Kevin will simply be overwhelmed with everything Branch is wanting of him, and will resign."

While Branch would perhaps want Kevin to walk out on his own accord, we are nearly certain it would be extremely challenging for him, considering he has made the launcher everything it is, and it would be like shearing off a part of his very being. For Branch and Nova users worldwide, Kevin Barry's exit might be the final nail in Nova's coffin.

Cliff's thoughts on Nova's user community

Trying times ahead

While Cliff repeatedly reiterates his love for the app and its passionate customization community, he says, "If Nova is no longer developed, shut down or whatever, I hope the Nova user base can find a happy home with one of those launchers. They can provide a lot of what these users want and need." He's referring to Niagara Launcher, Smart Launcher, Lawnchair, and other similar apps vocal in their outpouring of support for Cliff on X (formerly Twitter).

As for the official and verified Nova Launcher Discord server thriving with users, Cliff said, "Branch has made it pretty clear that they don't want it. If they change their mind and decide they want it, then we'll cross that bridge when we get there." He says that since Kevin doesn't have time for the server's activities himself, he could rely on volunteer moderators, "which I feel would obviously include myself, Rob Wainwright, and dire who have been running it for years now." However, he isn't sure if that's the route Kevin would want to go.

Plans for this Discord server Cliff owns aren't set in stone yet, but he is also mulling "rebranding the server to something along the lines of Android Customization". He worries about the member count declining, but "it would make sense to keep it Android related in some way if a rebranding is what happens."

I love and miss Nova with all of my heart and soul. I poured a lot of years and a ton of hours into that app, the users and the community. I'm going to miss all of that stuff beyond any words.

That said, he cautions that it is still too early to sort out the Discord situation considering he is jobless at the moment. Reminiscing his long stint at Nova, he says he would love to stick to customer support roles, but is "also willing, able and very much capable of learning some new things and doing new things in general. I'll be applying for all sorts of stuff along the way, once I start doing that."

While some of us had that sinking feeling when Branch purchased Nova, it is certainly starting to set in now, since this could very well be the end of Nova Launcher as we know it. I'm confident that Cliff, Kevin, Branch, and everyone associated with the project will look into ways to ensure it doesn't just die like that. While fraught with risks and uncertainties, I hope millions of users like myself aren't let down.