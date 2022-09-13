Bose's excellent QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $249 on Amazon—that's a sweet $80 off its $329 MSRP. The headphones have been discounted to as low as $229 during Prime Day, but this deal makes them much more affordable. The QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless headphones on the market and Bose's flagship offering. And if you are looking to buy a new pair of premium headphones with excellent ANC and sound quality, you can't go wrong with them, especially at their discounted price.

With Bluetooth multi-point, you can connect and use the QC45 with two devices simultaneously. So, you can use the headphones with your laptop and phone concurrently without having to constantly pair/unpair them. The beam-forming microphones will also help deliver crystal clear voice quality on calls.

Bose claims the QuietComfort 45 can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. And when in a hurry, a quick 15-minute top-up will be enough to extend the runtime by 3 hours. A full charge takes nearly two hours. This makes the headphones ideal for long-haul flights as you don't need to worry about them running out of juice.

The only bummer with the Bose QC45 is the lack of Fast Pair support. This makes pairing the headphones with your Android phone, tablet, or Android TV more complicated than it should be. The lack of NFC does not help things either.

Unlike most other premium headphones on the market, the Bose QC45 has physical buttons on the right to control the volume level, trigger the voice assistant, and manage the Bluetooth connection. You even get a dedicated button on the left cup to switch between the noise-canceling and the Aware hear-through mode.