Most people rely on formulas in Excel, not the automation benefits of macros. Macros allow you to create complex data manipulations, streamline report generation, and more. Whether you're in finance, marketing, or another data-driven field, learning to write Excel macros is a game-changer. This guide demystifies Excel macros, helping you understand and use them. Macros work on PCs and Macs. If you have an affordable Chromebook, use Google Sheets and create similar programs using Google Apps Script.

What are Excel macros?

Macros in Excel are sequences of instructions that automate repetitive tasks. They are written in Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), a programming language developed by Microsoft. When you record a macro, you instruct Excel to remember a series of actions you perform. After being recorded, these actions can be executed automatically with a single command.

This is useful for repeating the same task across multiple datasets, streamlining data entry, and formatting processes. Excel macros can also generate standardized reports with consistent formatting and calculations.

Macros save time and minimize the risk of human errors during repetitive data processing. They handle large volumes of data efficiently, making Excel a robust tool for personal and professional use.

How to create Excel macros

There are two ways to create macros in Microsoft Excel. The first is by recording it. The other involves writing it using VBA language. If you're new to macros, it's easier to record it than it is to write it in VBA.

Macros work on Mac and PC. However, macOS doesn't support ActiveX Controls, which are often found in some macros.

Activate the Developer tab

Before creating a macro, activate the Developer tab in Microsoft Excel. This works on PC and Mac, but the steps to activate the Developer tab differ slightly from one operating system to the other.

Here's how to activate the Developer tab on a PC:

Open Microsoft Excel. Click the File tab, located in the upper-right corner. Click Options in the lower-left corner. Click the Customize Ribbon tab, located to the left of the window. Tick the Developer checkbox. Click OK.

Here's how to activate the Developer tab on a Mac:

Open Microsoft Excel. Open the Excel preferences by pressing the Cmd + Comma (,) keys simultaneously on your keyboard. Alternatively, click Excel on your Mac's top menu and select Preferences. Click Ribbon & Toolbar. Scroll down in the list to the right, and tick the checkbox next to Developer. Click OK.

After completing these steps, the Developer tab appears in the Excel ribbon, regardless of whether you're on a Mac or PC. You'll need it to use macros.

Record an Excel macro

The easiest way to create a new Excel macro is by recording it. When the recording is on, all the tasks you perform are recorded. After you save the tasks, Excel automatically reproduces them for you.

Before you begin, list the tasks you want to perform to avoid mistakes. If you make an error, edit the macro's code or delete it and start over.

Open a new or existing Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. Under the Developer tab, click the Record macro button. Give your macro a name. Choose where to save it. In addition to the current workbook, you can create a new one. Select Personal Macro Workbook to use it in any Excel spreadsheet you open. Optionally, assign it a keyboard shortcut and give it a description. Click OK to start recording the macro. Perform the tasks and actions for the process you want to automate. All clicks, data input, formulas, and formatting are recorded. Click Stop Recording to finish. The button is under the Developer tab. It replaces the Record macro button. Your macro is saved.

Write an Excel macro

You can write your macro from scratch if you're familiar with VBA. To do this, create a new macro:

Open a new or existing Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. Under the Developer tab, click Visual Basic. Write your macro in VBA using the parameters you want.

How to run Excel macros

Now that you've created your Excel macros, let's see how to run them. There are two ways to do it. The first is picking the macro you want to use from the menu, which is a bit complex. If you use it often, assign a macro to a button, making it easier to run.

Access your Excel macros

To access the Excel macros you created and run them using the menus, follow the steps below:

Under the Developer tab, click Macros. Select the macro you want to run. Click Run.

Assign a button to an Excel macro

If you plan to use a specific macro often, assign it to a button. Then, place the button anywhere you want.

Under the Developer tab, click Button. Choose the spreadsheet where you want to put the button. Select the macro it needs to run. Click OK. To change how the button looks, right click and select Customize controls.

