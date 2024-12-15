Microsoft offers solutions for most organizational issues, and the tech giant's Lists application is part of that solution. The information management tool is a user-friendly platform focused on collaboration. You can use it to create tasks, track events, and plan social media strategies, among other possibilities. Lists is part of Microsoft 365, a subscription service that includes other apps like OneNote and Editor, and can be used across Microsoft's ecosystem, including its Surface Duo.

What exactly is a list?

A list is a place where you collect data and information. Think of this as an elevated version of a spreadsheet, with more structure and built-in features that make it easier to share with others.

In a work environment, each project is likely its own list. Within each list, you can set tasks and customize them with columns. These columns are made up of values that are important to your list and can be sorted, grouped, or filtered to make information easier to process. There are several different types of columns from which to choose.

The first option is Text. Here, you pick the amount of data you want to include in your column. You can select a Single line of text to collect a small amount of information, such as first and last names. You can opt for Multiple lines of text to add something wordier, like a description of an item. This option stores thousands of characters.

You can also create a column with the Choice option. This lets other users select an answer from a predetermined list that you provide. According to Microsoft, this is a great option to ensure that the data in that column is consistent, as it allows you to have control over the answer. You can also allow users to add a custom answer if the ones you listed don't apply.

Another column option is Yes/No. This appears as a checkbox, with a check indicating yes and an empty box indicating no. You can use information collected in this type of column in calculations for other columns, as yes has a value of one and no has a value of zero.

The types of columns you use will be specific to the reason why you're creating that list. This reasoning also influences the type of template you use. Microsoft offers more than a dozen options. Pick the Issue tracker template to track and resolve issues. Choose the Event itinerary template to organize the details of your upcoming festivities in one place.

If none of these fits your scope, the application allows you to create something custom. You can also replicate your custom template for other new lists you create. Doing so copies the formatting without transferring the content.

Microsoft Lists also allows you to create a new list from an existing spreadsheet. But to do this, you must ensure it comes from an Excel document and the information is formatted as a table.

Microsoft announced the application during its Build event in 2020. It isn't an app that the company created from scratch. It's an evolution of SharePoint Lists, which has long existed. SharePoint helps organizations craft websites safely and securely. Its list feature helps organizations manage their content and collaborate with others.

Microsoft Lists and SharePoint Lists are separate applications. While both offer the same functionality, the difference comes down to a few things. For one, Microsoft Lists is its own application. To access a list on SharePoint, you'll navigate through the specific site on the platform. Microsoft Lists is more accessible, and you can access and manage these lists across the Microsoft 365 database, including Microsoft Teams.

The company rolled out several updates over the past year. It introduced Forms, offering a built-in option for collecting data. This feature is similar to Google Forms as it allows you to collect information from others. When users submit a response in a form, the data is translated to a new item on your list, helping you translate the information.

This feature doesn't replace other Microsoft applications that collect information in a similar way, such as Microsoft Forms or Power Apps. "All previous integrations still exist, to further configure and customize your lists, for certain scenarios like reaching anonymous audiences, showcasing several data sources in one view, and adding rich business logic/flow," the company wrote in a blog post.

Other features introduced since the platform's rollout in 2020 include adding ratings to a list, dragging or pasting images, and switching views by clicking the associated tabs.

Views are ways to organize and filter information. In addition to the default option of viewing the contents as a list, you can view it in a calendar, gallery, or board.

Microsoft Lists stands out among its competitors

Microsoft Lists isn't the only organizational platform. Why choose it over one of the many alternatives? Airtable, Monday.com, and Google Tables are a few options. Microsoft also offers similar options under its banner, such as Microsoft Planner.

One thing that sets Microsoft Lists apart is the platform's ability to juggle several viewpoints simultaneously in a pleasing layout. It allows you to track your project, convey messages, and visualize everything you have going on in one place.

Plus, it has tools that other platforms don't. This includes the ability to set up specific notifications through Rules. This function works with if-then conditions. You can set up a condition that triggers a rule and picks the action you want it to take. For example, you can be notified when a user completes a task in a specified column. Rules aren't specific to notifications and can be used for other tasks that are specific to your list.

The downside of Microsoft Lists