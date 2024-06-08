Everyday carry (EDC) is sort of an umbrella term for the different things people find essential enough to carry with them on a daily basis. For some, it can be as simple as your phone, wallet, and keys, and for others, it can include a bag full of survival gear. It's actually a really fascinating topic. I don't know if it's considered a hobby or just a way of life, but there are large online communities devoted to folks debating which items are vital enough to warrant daily carrying and sharing their personal collections.

The standard EDC setup typically features the aforementioned phone, wallet, keys, and then some sort of pocket knife, a compact flashlight, and maybe a multi-functional pocket tool. The idea is to be prepared for as much as possible without carrying stuff you won't ever need. With that in mind, I wanted to put together a setup with more of a focus on tech gear, and Android in particular, so below, I've listed several pocket-friendly EDC items that Android owners should find useful.

1 SwanScout Wallet for Galaxy SmartTag 2

One of the few wallets with built-in support for Samsung's Bluetooth tracker

SwanScout Wallet for Galaxy SmartTag2 This smart wallet from SwanScout is one of the few options available for those in the market for a wallet with SmartTag2 support. Fortunately, it's a pretty good one. It has plenty of card slots, a built-in money clip, and it has an RFID blocker to keep your personal data secure. $40 at Amazon

Wallets are an extremely personal and subjective accessory, meaning there really isn't a one-size-fits-all option. Sort of like a microcosm for EDC itself; we all have different tastes and needs when it comes to carrying things like cards and cash. That being said, if you're at all into front-pocket wallets made of leather and chock-full of features, this one from SwanScout is certainly worth checking out.

Source: SwanScout

For starters, the Wallet sports a bi-fold design and is made of premium crazy horse leather. It also has an RFID blocker, meaning roaming scammers with scanners can't steal your card information. It has 12 card slots and a built-in money clip. The coup de grâce, however, is the built-in slot for the Galaxy SmartTag 2. This is Samsung's latest Bluetooth tracker, and there just aren't a ton of wallet options out there with native support.

The ST2 slot does make the wallet a bit thicker, due to its size, so that's something you'll want to keep in mind. But we do think the benefits outweigh the negatives here, and even without the tracker support, this would make a fantastic EDC wallet due to its size and carrying capabilities.

2 8Bitdo Bluetooth Micro GamePad

This cute keychain controller weighs 25 grams and features 16 mappable buttons

8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad This Micro controller from 8Bitdo is a Bluetooth gamepad that is small enough to fit in your pocket, yet capable enough to let you play your favorite games. It has 16 buttons, and it comes with software you can use to customize its layouts and functions. $24 at Amazon

Picture this. You're at the DMV waiting for your number to be called and growing tired of doom-scrolling. You'd like to pull out your phone and start playing your favorite FPS title, but touch controls are terrible, and there is no way you brought a full-blown Bluetooth controller with you. Or did you?

That's the beauty of the Micro GamePad from 8Bitdo. Not only does it fit in your pocket—you'll barely know it's there. But despite measuring just under 4 inches and weighing less than 25 grams, this controller packs a bunch. It features 16 buttons, including a D-pad, XABY targets, and trigger bumpers, and it works with Switch, Android, and Raspberry Pi devices. Plus, with the 8BitDo Ultimate Software, you can map the buttons to shortcuts for use with your favorite productivity or creative apps.

Close

Being able to toss a Bluetooth controller in your pocket means you can bust out a gaming session whenever and wherever you want, and 8Bitdo is one of the best in the business. If you have an affinity for gaming, the Micro GamePad is a no-brainer for your everyday carry.

3 Boruit V3 Mini 900 Lumen Flashlight

This waterproof flashlight features 12 light modes and charges via USB-C

Boruit V3 Mini Flashlight The Boruit V3 Mini is the ultimate EDC flashlight as it offers up to 900 lumens of brightness and 10 light modes, and is about the size of two double A batteries. It's also waterproof, and the translucent model glows in the dark. $18 at Amazon

Do I work in a field where I need to frequently look in dark, hard-to-see places throughout the day? Nope. Do I still carry a flashlight with me just about everywhere I go? Yep. In fact, I carry this one, the Boruit V3 Mini. It's about the size of two AAA batteries taped together, and it's one of my favorite purchases in the last 18 months. It's less of a necessary provider of light and more of a fidget spinner-type of device that I can take out, spin around in my fingers, and flick through the various light modes when I get bored or anxious.

Close

As with the other things mentioned on this list, the V3 is impressive for its combination of size and feature set. For starters, it's IP65 waterproof. It also has a built-in magnet, so it can self-mount on metal surfaces, and it can be recharged via USB-C. There are 10—that's right, 10—total light modes, including 4 different brightness settings in standard flashlight mode, plus a UV light and flashing red and blue lights. The brightess flashlight setting can hit 900 lumens, which is enough to fully illuminate half of a dark bedroom, when fully charged, and if you go with the translucent model, it will glow in the dark for several seconds after you turn it off.

This flashlight pick is obviously more EDC than it is Android user, but the fact that it can be recharged via the same cable you use to charge your phone, if you happen to be carrying an external battery as an EDC addict, charging your phone or your flashlight on the go sure isn't an issue. At its current price of $18 I also consider the V3 a no-brainer.

4 EarFun Air Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds

Great sound, tons of features, and long battery life at an affordable price

EarFun Air Pro 3 For less than $100, you’re getting many of the same features that come on earbuds costing twice or three times as much. The EarFun Air Pro 3 is effective for calls and exciting for music and movies. Their ANC also does a great job of making sure you’re not distracted by outside sound. Tack on long battery life and wireless charging, and what more could you really want? $80 at Amazon

Trust me when I say that I don't recommend earbuds lightly. I'm not an audiophile by any means, but I have researched and written enough about them over the years that I feel like I have a good idea of what's worth the money and what isn't. These EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds fall into the former category. They sound great, they're packed with features, and they're surprisingly affordable.

Close

We scored these earbuds a 9 out of 10 in our review, proclaiming that they punch well above their budget buds-weight class. As aforementioned, the sound is where you'd want it to be, if not better, at this price point, as is the noise canceling. You also get support for hi-res audio codecs like AAC, aptX Adaptive, and LC3, as well as up to 9 hours of battery life and a wireless charging case—features that you'd be lucky to find on models at twice this price.

Wireless earbuds like these, that you can carry in a case in your pocket, provide you with entertainment, productivity, and privacy on-demand. They are the perfect item for your EDC setup, and unless you are planning on spending $200-$300, you can't go wrong with the Air Pro 3.

5 Rii Mini Bluetooth Keyboard

A backlit, pocket-friendly keyboard for those times when touch isn't enough

Rii Mini Bluetooth Keyboard The Rii Mini Bluetooth keyboard offers backlit keys and is small enough to fit in your pocket. It's perfect for when you are out and about and tired of typing on your touchscreen, or for connecting to your smart TV so you can quickly enter titles for searching. $22 at Amazon

The Rii Mini is a Bluetooth keyboard that's about the size of a pack of trident gum (the kind with the thin rectangular packaging), and it may be one of the coolest things I've seen in a long time. Seriously. Look at it. Doesn't it look like it would just feel good in your hand and disappear in your pocket? It measures about 4 inches wide and 2 inches tall, and it's less than half an inch thick. It connects to almost any device that supports Bluetooth keyboards, and it charges via USB-C.

Source: Rii

Rii is one of the more prominent brands in this space, known for making ultra-portable wireless keyboards at affordable prices. This particular model features a number row with programmable shortcuts, arrow keys, and all the keys are backlit. It uses Bluetooth 5.0, and the battery is good for up to 40 hours of normal use. It's perfect for banging out a quick email or typing out a lengthy text message on your Android phone, or you can connect it to a smart TV or computer to use in a pinch.

It's easy to see why a micro Bluetooth keyboard would be great for your EDC, and at this price, I might get two of 'em—one for each pocket.

6 Anker 10K Power Bank

2 USB-C ports and a built-in cable will keep your EDC devices up and running