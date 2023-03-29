Lenovo recently announced the official end of its Legion gaming phones, but Asus makes one of the best gaming phones around, and it isn’t done innovating. It has been updating the ROG Phone annually since 2018, and 2023 will not be any different. The ROG Phone 7 is slated to debut on April 13, and we know a lot about it through rumors. Now, a leak stemming from a testing agency confirms the phone’s critical specifications and visual appearance.

The ROG Phone 6 introduced last year packs an impressive combination of top-tier specs and a design to die for. A Telegram group dedicated to this gem of a phone recently highlighted a leak originating from the Taiwanese testing firm Sportron (via SlashLeaks). The 44 leaked pages of the document show the upcoming ROG Phone 7 from various angles, also revealing its approximate dimensions.

Design

Photographed components in the leaked document include the battery, two designs of hard plastic snap-on protective covers, a clip-on active cooling system, and what looks like a dock/controller. Two different models of the ROG Phone are seen, one with a redesigned rear display, and one lacking the display. We suspect the former is the rumored ROG Phone 7D while the latter is the vanilla model. We also believe the rumored Ultimate model would be the 7D variant bundled with the controller accessory and AeroActive Cooler system, but this is not confirmed.

ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, Case for the vanilla model, Case for the 7D, a controller-like accessory

The back panel on both models loses a lot of its lines, but keeps a three-camera setup. They also sport a left-aligned USB-C port and right-aligned headphone jack along the lower edge. The power button sits below the volume rocker on the right-hand edge, and is also finished in a different color. However, the 7D model sports a USB-C port mounted on the left-hand edge for the AeroActive cooler, like the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

The protective cover for the base variant has just two triangular cutouts revealing the body, while the model with the display gets a whole rectangular window in the case, presumably to aid attachment of the active cooling accessory. The engineering sample evaluation also confirms the phones will ship with a big 65W adapter like last year’s model, and a braided USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

The AeroActive Cooler seems to trade visual appeal for sheer performance in this iteration. Unlike the accessory for the ROG Phone 6, the upcoming model sports much larger cutouts revealing more of the internal fan than the current-generation model. It could translate into a performance improvement as well.

Specifications

Although there seem to be two pictured variants of the ROG Phone 7, both finished in white, a dark variant like last year is also likely, resulting in four unique SKUs. The leaked document corroborates this theory, revealing all the models will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of Micron-made RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage from Kioxia.

The specifications also confirm a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary unit, and a 5MP tertiary lens. On the front, the ROG Phone 7 could feature a 32MP selfie camera. Pictures show two different batteries, each with a 3,000mAh rated capacity.

Although this leak from the testing agency suggests there will only be one storage option, older information from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Gizmochina) suggests a 256GB storage option is possible as well. The Chinese leaker also confirms a 6.78-inch 165Hz OLED display and familiar features like Air Triggers. For any other details, we may have to wait until the April 13 unveiling.