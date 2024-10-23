Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy S25 series will supposedly exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Rumors previously pointed to Samsung considering using Exynos 2500 or Dimensity 9400 in selected variants.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite offers significant performance gains and efficiency improvements.

After going all-in with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Samsung switched to using its Exynos 2400 SoC in selected Galaxy S24 variants in select markets. For the Samsung Galaxy S25, there have been several conflicting rumors, with some claiming the company will again go all-in on Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. In contrast, others indicated its Exynos SoC is not going anywhere. Some reports even suggested the company is considering using MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC on selected models. A new leak points to Qualcomm winning orders for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup.

Reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the entire Galaxy S25 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm's newest flagship SoC. The company supposedly has no plans to use the Exynos 2500 or MediaTek's Dimensity 9400.

Qualcomm boasts of significant performance and efficiency gains with its newest mobile SoC, which marks the debut of its custom Oryon CPU cores for Android.

Coupled with TSMC's second-gen 3nm node, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8 Elite is up to 44% more efficient while delivering faster performance. The new Adreno GPU is also up to 40% faster, with ray tracing performance getting a boost by up to 35%. These claims point to a giant leap in performance and efficiency compared to existing flagship mobile chipsets.

Given the promised improvements, it would be good to see Samsung going with Qualcomm's latest flagship chip across its entire Galaxy S25 lineup in all markets.

Will the Exynos 2500 see the light of day, then?

Rumors suggest Samsung is struggling to make enough chips due to yield issues with its 3nm production process. This might have played a key role in the company's decision to go all-in on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for its next flagship phone.

There have not been any leaks detailing the performance improvements the Exynos 2500 might deliver. Samsung's in-house chipsets have traditionally lagged behind their Snapdragon competitors in performance and efficiency. Despite the switch to a more efficient 3nm GAA fabrication process, the Exynos 2500 is unlikely to buck this trend.

If not the Galaxy S25, Samsung's next Exynos chipset might debut on a Fan Edition device, or it might consider using the SoC on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7. If not, Samsung might cancel the chip's launch, as it did with the Exynos 2300 in 2023.