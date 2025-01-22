Samsung officially announced its 2025 flagship phones at a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose today. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are seemingly minimal updates to last year's lineup, featuring mild improvements like a new chipset, new ultrawide camera sensor, and on the Ultra, a slightly updated look with flatter edges and rounder corners. They're all up for preorder now, with general availability starting February 7.

Toward the end of the event, though, Samsung teased an additional phone coming at an unspecified later date: the Galaxy S25 Edge. We've been hearing about that phone in leaks since last fall — but up to now, we'd been thinking of it as the Galaxy S25 Slim. The Edge branding is an interesting choice; Samsung's released a handful of phones under the Edge name already, but none of them were notably thin. The Edge gimmick used to be displays with dramatically curved edges. It was a weird time.

The latest Galaxy Edge phone (before the S25) was in 2016, so in case you need a refresher, here's every Galaxy Edge phone Samsung's released so far.

1 Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

2014

Samsung's first Edge phone was also its strangest. The Samsung Galaxy Note Edge, released in 2014, was downright tiny by modern Note standards. It had a 5.6-inch 16:10 display with a unique feature: its right edge was rounded (hence the name). The phone's TouchWiz software could do a few things with that edge: it could show app shortcuts, notifications, media controls, and more.

If that sounds silly, you're not off base. Back in 2014, Android Police wasn't crazy about the Note Edge. "The edge screen is invariably a nuisance more than it is a tool," David Ruddock wrote at the time, "even if the Note Edge were the same price as a regular Note 4, its existence seems utterly unjustifiable."

2 Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and S6 Edge+

2015

Samsung released the more practical Galaxy S6 Edge in April of 2015, following it up with a larger S6 Edge+ that August. Rather than the Note Edge's unique, lopsided build, the S6 Edge had bezels that curved over both its left and right edges. Reviews universally praised the phones' displays ("keep doing whatever you're doing, Samsung Display wizard-scientists," AP's review said at the time).

The S6 Edge and Edge+ still offered gimmicky Edge Display functionality, but with a symmetrical build that made the phones feel slimmer and gave them a unique look, the overall package was much more compelling than Samsung's first Edge phone. It also set the precedent for curved edges on Android phone displays — a design trend that's only recently started to cool with phones like last year's flat-screened Galaxy S24 Ultra.

3 Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

2016

The Galaxy S7 Edge was the least surprising of all of Samsung's previous Edge phones. A more typical year-over-year refresh of the Galaxy S6 Edge, the S7 Edge didn't radically innovate the form factor or what you could do with the sloping Edge display. It was by all accounts a pretty solid phone, though, packing a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 820 chipset and four whole gigs of RAM.

There was no larger Galaxy S7 Edge+, and after the S7 Edge, Samsung abandoned the branding for nearly a decade. The Edge legacy lived on in other Samsung phones, though: starting with the Galaxy S8 in 2017, many of Samsung's S-series phones featured displays with less dramatic curved edges, and One UI still has a feature called Edge panels, accessible by swiping in from the edge of the display.

4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

2025

We don't know much about the Galaxy S25 Edge teased at Unpacked. It'll presumably share a lot of specs with the regular Galaxy S25 lineup, offering a similar experience in a thinner package. The phone's display isn't curved, but the uniform thin build should have a similar feel in the hand as the S6 Edge and S7 Edge did — the edges are indeed thin, and the rest of the phone is, too. Rumor has it it'll be all of 6.4mm thick — about 11 percent thinner than the standard Galaxy S25.

Samsung hasn't said much about the S25 Edge; aside from knowing next to nothing about the phone itself, we also don't know how much it'll cost or when exactly it'll be available. We're expecting it sometime this spring.

Will we see more Edge phones going forward?

The Galaxy S25 Edge is something a little different from Samsung, despite the recycled name — this'll be the first time Samsung's offered an overall slimmer version of an existing flagship. It'll be interesting to see whether Samsung does Edge versions of future devices, too. It seems like there's still plenty of room to go thinner: we're expecting the OnePlus Open 2 to be about four millimeters thick when it's open, significantly thinner than the Edge's rumored 6.4. Whether there's appetite for extra-thin smartphones that don't fold is another question.