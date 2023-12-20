Apple isn’t known for making innovative strides with the iPhone each year, but many of these often serve as inspiration for the Android competition. The arrival of the iPhone X's notch in 2017 was quickly followed by a slew of Android phones all featuring similar cutouts, although Android makers soon retreated to punch-hole or teardrop cameras to house the selfie camera instead.

With the iPhone 14 Pro series last year — and now on all iPhone 15 models this year — Apple revamped the notch to become more than just a space to house its FaceID sensors. Dubbed the Dynamic Island, it adds a sliver of display above the camera surround and makes the Dynamic Island adaptable through iOS. This software support also saw the launch of Live Activities, and both have transformed the iPhone experience. Although it's already been replicated by a third-party app, Android doesn't officially support Dynamic Island-style notifications. Here's why that should change.

The evolution of useful notifications

The iPhone is not known for its multitasking capabilities. For the most part, apps remain suspended in the background, and until iOS 17 this year, you couldn’t even interact with a home screen widget. Rather than interactive widgets like Android has had for almost a decade, iOS widgets served as snapshots of an app’s status at a single moment. Unsurprisingly, this has changed considerably. And despite the addition of interactive elements, Live Activities takes things a leap forward by offering notification widgets that update in real-time. This is how all notifications should be.

Notifications generally rely on a push system where the app sends notifications at different stages. For example, if you’ve ordered food via a delivery service, you’ll get individual notifications when the order is accepted, the driver has picked it up, when they’re nearby, and when it’s been delivered. You have to open the app to get any further information, like the ETA or a reminder of its current status. Live Activities presents a real-time snapshot of far more than just the notifications. Rather than intermittent push notifications requiring you to open the app, it offers a widget on your lock screen that updates in real time.

Some of my favorite apps with Live Activities

This is more than just delivery services, though — it opens the door to understanding the real-time status of so much more, such as your flight or your order from Best Buy or the Apple Store. These are just some of the developers that have updated their apps to offer these real-time views. I was surprised at how much more useful the Best Buy app is now that it supports Live Activities. Did you order a product for pickup in an hour or two? Now you can see the live status as it updates on your lock screen, rather than having to check the app.

Unfortunately, the most obvious candidate — Amazon — doesn’t support Live Activities yet, but imagine seeing the status of your Amazon order, including where it was and how many stops away it is. You can do that in the app, but imagine doing this on the lock screen without needing to pick up your phone. Lyft, Uber, Uber Eats, and Doordash are some of my most used apps that support Live Activities. I dislike opening the app to check the status of an order, so this makes it easy to see at a glance.

My other favorite is Flighty, the best flight-tracking app for the iPhone and one that lets you see the status of your flight in real time. Flighty updates in real-time even when you’re offline and in the middle of the flight itself, so it’s a great way to see the expected arrival time from your phone or your gate without needing to open the app or check the airport monitors.

A truly always-on display

Live Activities have also transformed the iPhone's Always On display lock screen experience. Most limited to being an easy way to check the time and see notifications — or the contents of up to four limited widgets — Live Activities now allows you to see much more at a glance.

As long as the app supports Live Activities, you can finally see the information you want at a glance without needing to open the app. This is what an Always On display was designed for, and I would love to see this on every Android phone.

It would be fairly straightforward for Android makers to replicate Live Activities. With so many popular apps already supporting it on the iPhone, garnering developer support would be fairly straightforward. Furthermore, the flexibility and customizability of the Android ecosystem could herald the next generation of Live Activities in a way that the iPhone doesn’t easily enable.

Apple is on its own Dynamic Island

While Live Activities is easily replicable, it would be harder for Android makers to offer a Dynamic Island and do it as well as Apple does. The Dynamic Island is one of Apple’s best recent innovations, and it’s a game-changer for little tasks that might otherwise be a permanent notification in the notification drawer.

For example, Flighty displays the gate and time of your flight in the Dynamic Island. Uber uses Dynamic Island to tell you where your car or order is. Best Buy doesn’t use Dynamic Island but could easily add support for the number of orders available ready for pickup.

Apple doesn’t just rely on third parties; many of its native apps and features support the Dynamic Island. Playing music? You can see the track art on Dynamic Island. Playing music with a timer running? The Dynamic Island splits into two. The whole thing makes it seem that the surrounding area for FaceID has more of a purpose than just to house Apple's sensors. This has been the real secret of Dynamic Island; it makes the top part of the display usable in a way that the notch wasn’t.

It also, effectively, creates an automatic widget anytime you press and hold on the area. You can view album artwork while listening to your favorite playlists, or display more detailed flight information while en route in Flighty. Effectively, pressing and holding displays whatever Live Activity is associated with that app, making it far more useful.

Who will be the first Android maker to replicate it?

I love how Dynamic Island and Live Activities work, and I can’t wait to see it come to Android. Which Android maker will be the first to replicate it, however? It’s been a year since Apple launched these features, and we’ve not seen them come to any Android phone.

The biggest challenge for all Android makers in replicating this is that it needs OS-level support. OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, or others could easily add it to their devices, but it wouldn’t be as successful. If Google were to add support for it directly to Android, however, it would mean that developers can build for one standard, and it should work across most phones.

That said, I don’t think Google will enable support anytime soon, and if they did, it may be built into the Pixel exclusively rather than at the OS level. The former is more likely based on Google’s track record, but the latter is necessary to garner full developer support. Here’s hoping that Google does add it to Android 15.

Nirave is an analyst and creator focused on the intersection of health and technology. He’s reviewed smartphones for the past 18 years and is known to carry at least two phones and two wearables. Follow him on Instagram, Threads, and YouTube for his takes on smartphones and other consumer technology. He can also be found at MintInsights.com.