It hasn't taken long for Nothing to be catapulted from its scrappy young startup status to a popular brand, boasting three smartphones, three pairs of earphones, and a series of odd experiments. And with the launch of its first affordable smartphone, Nothing is clearly gunning to go mainstream. But if you're new to the brand or are just curious about Nothing's growth over the years, here's a quick rundown of everything Nothing has launched so far.

Nothing Ear 1

A transparent look into Nothing's future

Before Nothing’s first phone, the company’s first product was a pair of true wireless earphones. The Nothing Ear 1 followed a series of pretentious hype-building exercises and concluded with the reveal of the brand’s design-first approach to tech. Design is subjective, but there’s no doubt that the Nothing Ear 1 was a head-turner purely for being different. The semi-transparent appearance of the earphones started from the drivers and extended all the way through the stalks. The contrasting white of the earbuds helped add some visual flair. The unique design extended to the case as well, which let you sneak a peak right through to the earphones.

Sporting 11.6mm dynamic drivers and an accompanying bass chamber, we found the Nothing Ear 1 to have a balanced sound with a penchant for sounding great with most genres. Moreover, the fit and light weight of the earphones stood out the most and made the earphones genuinely comfortable to wear over long durations.

Nothing did well by including ANC, even in its first attempt at making an audio product. While not quite as effective at all-around noise cancelation as more established alternatives, the Ear 1 did a decent job at dulling out low hums.

Of course, some omissions had to be made, and battery life was an unfortunate victim here. Four hours with ANC switched on isn’t terrible, but the Ear 1 clearly wasn’t designed for the avid jet-setter. Thankfully, like some of the best true wireless earphones on the market, wireless charging was included, making it easy to pop the earphones on a desk charger. Not bad at all for $99.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing's first phone delivered on the hype with its trendsetting design

While the earphones gave us a glimpse into the company’s transparent design language, the Nothing Phone 1 was the first peak in the company’s refreshing thought process for handling notifications. Hands down, the most hyped smartphone of 2022, the Nothing Phone 1, debuted in July 2022 with the Glyph interface, which has now become a brand staple.

A series of ten LED strips comprising over 900 individual LEDs, laid out in an aesthetic configuration, the Glyph interface added some much-needed pizzazz to the see-through back of the phone. It wasn’t a case of form over function either, and the LEDs could be set to flash in sync with ringtones, notifications, or app notifications. Additionally, the LEDs could be used as a video fill light, though it tended to lend a cooler tone to the final image. But hey, something is better than nothing. Nothing’s thinking behind the Glyph interface was to help users cut down screen time. However, in our review, we observed that blinking lights staring at you was just as distracting as a screen lighting up to notify you. No surprises there.

The rest of the hardware was fairly unremarkable, with the Nothing Phone 1 opting for a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. A solid, if average, mid-range performer, the phone kept things running smoothly when paired with a light interface.

Like the performance, battery life was unremarkable at best — both in terms of hardware and real-world efficiency. At 4500mAh, the phone wouldn’t beat the best in the business, but five hours of screen-on-time was a respectable showing. Moreover, the phone was a rare example of mid-range hardware shipping with wireless charging support. The 33W fast charging support was excellent to have as well.

For a first attempt, Nothing’s software was certainly unique, albeit not necessarily going in the right direction. The company took minimalism to extreme levels, and we found it to be bare-bones in our review. A series of custom widgets and a fully matched skin completed the Pixel Launcher-like design. Thankfully, the company made major strides when it made significant improvements with the Android 13 update.

The phone didn’t bend the hardware status quo much, and the dual 50MP camera configuration wasn’t extraordinary. However, Nothing did decently with image processing, and daylight shots from the primary camera were rather good. The phone managed to capture well-detailed shots with accurate white balance. At launch, the ultrawide camera struggled to match the color tones of the primary sensor, but Nothing fixed that over time with subsequent updates.

Overall, the Nothing Phone 1 lived up to the hype by focusing on a well-rounded package and standout aesthetics at a reasonable price point.

Nothing Ear (Stick)

An affordable alternative

Leveraging economies of scale and locking in prices is hard for any startup, and by November 2022, Nothing was compelled to raise the cost of its first pair of earphones. So, it introduced a second pair of earphones at a lower price point. Dubbed the Ear Stick, Nothing’s second pair of earphones kept much of the same feature set but dropped active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging to reduce the price.

The company also redesigned the entire case to give it a stick-like form factor. Easier to stow away and carry for sure, the case was equally susceptible to catching grime, dust and dirt. Clearly a case of style over function.