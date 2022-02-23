A handful of modules have been updated already, with the rest soon to follow

Good Lock is one of the best parts of One UI, providing a plethora of customization options usually found in custom ROMs. Good Lock's modules are often broken whenever a new version of One UI is released, but the team of developers managed to get all of them working with One UI 4 before it was released to the public. Now, Good Lock's 2022 update has started rolling out, bringing plenty of new options to coincide with the release of some of this year's best phones.

As reported by SamMobile, one of the Good Lock team members announced the new updates on Samsung's South Korean forum.

One of the things highlighted is that the Good Lock developers work on this service in their free time in addition to their other responsibilities. That's pretty incredible considering how much effort it must take to make these features work, and I'm glad they do it.

Here's everything that's new with Good Lock 2022, one of our favorite app experiences for Samsung devices.

In November, Samsung tried adding a verticle app drawer to Good Lock, but it was only compatible with One UI 3. That's changing today, and now you can use it in One UI 4.0 and 4.1 as well.

It's a work in progress, and there are some changes I'd like to see. While you can swipe up to open the app drawer, you can't swipe down to get rid of it again, forcing you to use the back gesture to return to your home screen. I'd also like the option to remove the "priority app" section at the top as I don't find it very useful.

You can download the new version of this module from APK Mirror.

SoundAssistant

SoundAssistant now has a voice changer built-in, and when enabled, you can access it from your notification shade whenever your microphone is in use. There are nine voice changers to choose from, and none of them sound very good. I'm not sure why Samsung thinks people will be interested in this outside of pretending to be in a Scream movie.

The changelog also mentions customizing the volume panel used in DeX mode, but I haven't been able to try that yet.

You can download the new version of this module from APK Mirror.

One Hand Operation +

One Hand Operation + has seen a redesign of the quick tools panel to better fit with the look of Material You. Aside from the cosmetics, two new actions can be assigned to gestures.

The first is keyboard shortcuts, which will perform a button combination from a keyboard. In a browser like Chrome, you'll be able to scroll through a page, navigate back and forth between pages, create new tabs, and more.

The other option is move screen. When you trigger it, you can move your finger across the display, and the screen contents will be magnified. It's weird, and I can't see many people ever wanting to use it.

You can download the new version of this module from APK Mirror.

Theme Park

When One UI 4.0 arrived, Theme Park gained the ability to use third-party icon packs from the Play Store to theme your home screen. One of the only criticisms was that you couldn't change icons on a per-app basis, but that's been rectified in today's update. Changing the icon for a specific app is easy:

From the theme editor, press the three-dot menu in the top right corner, followed by change icons Find the app you want to alter, and tap on it Choose which icon pack you want to browse through Choose the new icon you want to use from the list, either by scrolling through or using the search function

The wallpaper picker in Theme Park has also seen some changes. There is now an "explore more wallpapers" option when choosing your wallpaper. This will open the wallpaper section on the Galaxy Store and allow you to purchase and download anything you like.

You can download the new version of this module from APK Mirror.

ClockFace

ClockFace is now able to sync the clock on your lockscreen and Always On Display with your Galaxy Watch. You have to be using a watch face made with Watch Face Studio, a design tool Samsung offers to make it easier to design watch faces for its devices.

Unfortunately, I haven't been able to get this working yet. Whenever I open the new Watch section of the ClockFace app, I get an error that says, "No watch faces loaded from your Watch. Install the watch faces created by Watch Face Studio via a Store app."

It's hard to know which watch faces this includes. Several of the new ones included with the Watch4 are shown off on the Watch Face Studio website, but they still don't sync with this module. We'll update this section when the app begins working properly.

You can download the new version of this module from APK Mirror.

Wonderland

Wonderland has been updated with the same wallpaper options as Theme Park and the ability to add a 3D effect to photos taken in portrait mode. All you need to do is set a photo taken in portrait mode as your wallpaper in Wonderland, and it'll add a 3D parallax effect between the subject and the background.

You can download the new version of this module from APK Mirror.

Nice Shot

Nice Shot is an old Good Lock module from 2019 that offered customization options for the screenshot UI. The module is set to make a comeback in Good Lock 2022, with new features like recording selfie video while screen recording and showing a delete button as soon as the screenshot is taken. We'll share more details about this update as they become available.

MultiStar

MultiStar is getting a big upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. It will add a launcher to the small cover display, and the Good Lock team has optimized some navigation and media apps to work with it. We'll share more details about this update as they become available.

Keys Cafe

The Keys Cafe module lets you modify Samsung's keyboard by changing colors, adding animations, and creating custom layouts. Soon you'll be able to create your own stickers as well, which you'll be able to send in messaging apps through the Samsung keyboard. We'll share more details about this update as they become available.

As the remaining Good Lock modules are updated over the coming weeks, we'll be sure to keep this article updated with all relevant information. It's good to see that Good Lock isn't slowing down and will continue to improve this year, further cementing its position as a vital part of the Samsung experience.

And if you haven't picked up a Galaxy S22 yet, make sure you check out the best Galaxy S22 deals and trade-in values.

