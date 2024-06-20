No matter how good Android tablets can be, it's impossible to ignore the 800-pound gorilla in the room. And when it comes to the new iPad Pro, it's actually the Magic Keyboard that feels like the most impactful change this generation. Like the iPad it launched alongside, the new Magic Keyboard is fantastic, especially if you're using the 13-inch version — in fact, it actually makes the larger model the better of the two iPad Pro sizes.

I'm a big fan of Samsung's recent flagship tablets, but the new Magic Keyboard far outweighs anything I've tested for an Android slate. This new model, much like the iPad it's made for, is lighter, thinner, and better, and I want Android tablet makers to copy these features.

Apple's Magic Keyboard is now far more functional

Even compared to the Android options currently on the market

The new Magic Keyboard solves all my major gripes with the previous generations in one fell swoop. It’s significantly lighter, and combined with the much lighter iPad Pro, this is a pairing you can easily use on the go. I’ve used both sizes with the Magic Keyboard on trains and planes and as a passenger in a moving car, and it feels right.

I use the Function Rows the most, mainly because they represent familiarity with the external Magic Keyboards for the Mac. With iPadOS taking on more Mac-like tendencies with every update, it makes sense that this keyboard resembles its Mac namesake with the same shortcuts and options. Some iPad apps work flawlessly, but others — like Google Sheets — don’t even recognize the Escape key functions.

I’ve recently spent time in coffee shops and at communal tables in my office with nothing but the iPad and Magic Keyboard. It’s an easy way to focus, and the Magic Keyboard is especially good for writing. There’s a tactility to the keyboard that is a pleasure to use. The larger trackpad also means the Mac's familiar trackpad gestures are available, including the four-finger swipe up to launch the App Expose.

The Smart Connector was tweaked, improving the Magic Keyboard significantly. Although present in previous generations, it was significantly slower. This year, it’s the same charging speed, whether you use the USB-C port on the iPad (on the right side) or the Magic Keyboard (on the left). The benefit of USB-C on laptops is that you can often plug into either side, and the new Magic Keyboard is designed to offer exactly that for the iPad Pro.

What does the Android-focused competition offer?

I would love to see many things from the Magic Keyboard adopted on Android tablets. Samsung has an entire Galaxy of tablets, and I’ve tried all of its widely available keyboard accessories for the Tab S9 series. They are phenomenal tablets but don’t have a keyboard accessory as useful as the Magic Keyboard.

You can’t use them on a fast-moving train or car without spending time trying to prevent them from falling over. Samsung opted to follow the Surface Pro with a detachable keyboard, but the real utility of the Magic Keyboard style cover is the ability to use it anywhere.

Apple doesn’t need to build excellent cases for its product, because it has an ecosystem of third-parties ready to build everything possible. Apple still chooses to build its own keyboards and accessories. Build phenomenal third-party cases and people will buy them — just look at the demand you'll find on dedicated subreddits.

It’s also not difficult to make these cases. OnePlus made a Magnetic Keyboard for the OnePlus Pad that follows the same concept, and it’s a fantastic accessory. A great keyboard helps ensure the tablet is more than a portable media player; it gives it purpose and an important role in daily life.

There’s still room for improvement

And I'm hoping Android OEMs take notice

The new Magic Keyboard transforms the iPad Pro experience, and as a package, this combination has the hardware to be the portable Mac we’ve all been waiting for. Unfortunately, iPadOS isn’t on par. While it does natively support the Escape key, many apps don’t recognize the command. It’s incredibly frustrating and a jarring reminder that this isn’t a true Mac.

The best part of the iPad Pro is Stage Manager, which has come a long way since its launch. Despite being mostly smooth with the powerful M4 chip under the hood, iPad OS seems to struggle when too many apps are open. The Magic Keyboard inspires you to treat the iPad Pro more like a Mac, but it also brings its frustrations, especially when common Mac commands (CMD+Q to quit an app) don’t work the same way on iPadOS.

Samsung in particular has proven it understands how to build incredible user experiences that morph and adapt based on the screen size. Its Multi-window multitasking revolutionized small-screen displays, led to even greater experiences for tablets, and helped make DeX the powerhouse it is today. But it's missing the hardware accessories to match how excellent the overall experience really is.

The Magic Keyboard promised a lot for years but let me down in its daily usability. Like the MacBook Pro refresh, which brought back the features users wanted, the Magic Keyboard is a well-thought-out update with a sizable impact. For most non-Pro tasks, the iPad Pro is the first device I turn to, and the Magic Keyboard plays a strong part in that.

I'd love to see Samsung take some cues from the iPad Pro and offer a similar experience with the next generation of its Galaxy Tab range, since Apple seems unwilling to improve iPadOS. Either way, the new Magic Keyboard reminds us that a great keyboard helps give a tablet its purpose, and companies need to ensure they have a Magic Keyboard equivalent keyboard at launch.

Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Technology, which covers the best health and technology products. Following a heart attack at the age of 33, he’s been focused on the impact of technology in helping us live longer, more fruitful, and happier lives. He can also be found on Instagram and Twitter and publishes the Impact Newsletter at impact.hot.tech.