The official Android mascot, casually known as bugdroid, has been with us since 2007 - and like all of us, it’s gone through changes over the past 15 years. It’s no longer a flat image, it’s more three dimensional, and its green hue has altered throughout its history.

No matter the changes witnessed, bugdroid is still instantly recognizable to vast swaths of the population. The green glowing beacon of Android has featured on pin pages and other merch, appeared in official videos, and starred as a variety of statues in the gardens of Google’s Mountain View, California HQ.

Bugdroid was dreamed up by Silicon Valley-based designer Irina Blok, who explains on her website; “while working for Google I created this little green dude as part of the launch campaign.”

It wasn’t initially meant to be the international face of the operating system, as Blok notes “Initially the logo was meant for [sic] developer community, but it quickly became consumer facing with millions of people creating their own versions of the logo.”

Pre-bugdroid

The 'Dandroids' were an unofficial Android mascot before bugdroid came on the scene. Source: Dan Morrill

Before Blok was commissioned by Google to create the bugdroid we all know and love, some unofficial droids were knocking around internally at the search giant. Known as Dandroids after their creator Dan Morrill - who was Android Developer Relations Lead at Google at the time - the quartet of quirky, colorful mascots were whipped up in Inkscape in just a few hours.

Explaining back in 2013 on his now-defunct Google+ page as to why the Dandroids were made in the first place, Morrill wrote: “We were prepping for an internal developer launch and I had no eye candy for the slide we were putting together. Hence, these guys.”

While fun, they’re certainly not as cute and loveable as the bugdroid, and it’s probably for the best that the Dandroids didn’t become the public face of Android.

2007

The iconic bugdroid was introduced to the world in 2007 Source: Google / Irina Blok

Bugdroid is first introduced to the world, a playful character with a green hue to compliment the main Android logo.

Providing more insight into the mascot, Blok writes: “Because the Android Operating System was the first open system of its kind, the idea was to create the open source logo, that was released to the developer community without regular brand guidelines.

“Not unlike Linux Penguin, the logo helped to establish identity for the new product and generated excitement among engineers.”

Since its inception, the bugdroid has been heavily customized by the community, appearing in a wide variety of colors, and wearing thousands of different outfits.

2014

Google gave bugdroid a different shade of green in 2014 Source: Google / Irina Block

A minor update to bugdroid occurred in 2014 when Google altered the green color of the mascot alongside a new Android logo. The shape and style of the bugdroid remained the same.

2019

Bugdroid gets a zestier green overhaul to coincide with the launch of Android 10. The eyes were lowered and the head more domed as the mascot was incorporated in the Android lettering logo.

2023

Source: Google

Four years passed before bugdroid got another makeover. Google said it had brought a lot more character, turning the bugdroid into a playful — though still mute — mascot, as it entered the 3D realm. The mascot was brought to life with springy antennae, moving arms and legs, and the ability to shapeshift in ways Google saw fit.

Bugdroid sculptures at Google HQ

While Google has only made minor edits to its official Android mascot over the years, it too has got creative from time to time. The Android lawn statues are well-known attractions at Google’s HQ. Therse are all the Bugdroid variants that have stood proud in Mountain View.

Source: Google