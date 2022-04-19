Evertale is a popular fantasy collection-based RPG developed by ZigZaGame. On Evertale's release, it primarily focused on monster-catching elements (sharing many similarities to Pokémon). Since Evertale 2.0's update, the game has transitioned away from its Pokémon roots — bringing in more characters, a fresh UI, and brand-new story content. So no matter what type of collector you are, you'll have ample opportunity to scratch your 'gotta catch 'em all' itch on Android while diving into Evertale's expanded story.

The story's premise is relatively straightforward where the world of Erden needs saving; it's plagued by Pandemonium, an ancient evil curse that occurs every 100 years. Only the Crestbearers (your character happens to be one) can overcome this evil curse before the world reaches its demise. You're tasked with saving Erden, and so you'll recruit powerful allies to build a formidable team worthy of saving the world.

Before becoming Erden's savior, you'll need to know where to begin. We've included a brief guide on the game's battle systems, along with some pointers on how to get started collecting/building the ultimate team.

Battle system: Ins and outs

You can employ up to eight units in your battle squad. Battles start with your first four units on the frontline, while the last four exist in your reserves. When a forward unit is knocked down to zero health, a reserve automatically jumps to the frontline to take its place.

In battle, the main actions you can perform are catch, pass, and skills. The catch command allows you to capture monsters based on a displayed probability (percentage). You can increase the probability by putting the monster in low health — sound familiar?

The pass command lets you skip your turn. Sometimes you'll want to bank on your units to unleash a devastating attack sooner rather than later.

Using a skill comes with an associated cost that affects your unit's turn order and spirit points. Your units will have unique skills tied to their element. You're encouraged to experiment with your units until you've formed a synergistic squad.

How turns work

Battles rely heavily on turn-based mechanics. Your battle unit's turn order will depend on the actions you take. Every skill has a turn order cost. The higher the turn order cost for using that skill, the longer it takes for your turn to come again. Enemies follow the same mechanic. If you're not careful, enemies can potentially get a few moves in before you get another turn. Turn order cost is displayed on each skill.

Team spirit

Team spirit exists as a shared point system for all of your units in battle. Every skill includes a spirit point expense or an amount gained. Negative points mean it'll cost your team spirit to use those skills, and positive numbers will add to your team's spirit gauge.

Due to the team spirit mechanic, units can't spam their best attacks on every turn. You'll have to be decisive on which units to prioritize when unleashing their best moves. This means your general strategy plays an important role.

Managing your story squad

Preferred weapon types and elemental affinities classify your unit's skills. Evertale, like Pokémon, uses a rock-paper-scissors system to determine a unit's performance in battle. Each element's strengths and weaknesses are summarized below:

Fire : Effective against wind, weak against water.

: Effective against wind, weak against water. Water : Effective against fire, weak against storm.

: Effective against fire, weak against storm. Storm : Effective against water, weak against wind.

: Effective against water, weak against wind. Wind : Effective against storm, weak against fire.

: Effective against storm, weak against fire. Light : Effective against dark, neutral to all other elements.

: Effective against dark, neutral to all other elements. Dark: Effective against light, neutral to all other elements.

Overall, you'll want to build your squad so that it offers the best coverage against multiple elements. You can find each unit's elemental affinity on the status screen.

Unfortunately, you can't stack your squad with the game's best monsters and characters. A cost system prohibits this from occurring to incentivize you to keep up with ranking up your entire battalion. Every unit has a set cost when placing them on a team, and this cost can grow higher when equipping certain weapons and armor.

Every newly-formed battalion squad requires a leader. You can appoint any unit as the leader, but not all units are created equal since few contain the leader skill passive. Always play around with which units synergize to get the most out of your leader's skill passive bonus.

Collecting monsters/characters

Catching and evolving your monster pals

You have unlimited tries (until your party wipes out) to catch any monster of choice. You'll want to knock down the monster's health to approximately 25% to increase your capture success rate. Always look to approach shaking grass (surprise, surprise) since that is how you'll encounter unique monsters.

Your monster pals can evolve into stronger monsters, and you'll need to farm experience points to get your monsters to evolve. Make sure to place any monster you wish to level on your battle squad if you plan to evolve them.

Navigating the gacha system

If you're looking to acquire new characters, hold onto your Soul Stones (premium currency). Soul Stone lets you summon on a banner (rate ups on featured characters) of your choice. Banners are separated into limited-time-only characters and permanent character pools. Be aware that some banners require paid Soul Stones for summoning.

You should always summon with 1000 Soul Stones at a time to guarantee an SR unit. SR units are potent but less potent than SSR units. Adding any SR unit to your team will strengthen your account, so it's recommended to summon in bulk.

Obtaining more Soul Stones will require an investment and a lot of patience. Save up to 30,000 Soul Stones and use them at the Lucky Fountain to gain more. Grinding your daily missions and story quests will also net you more.

'Gotta catch 'em all'

If you're in the market for a mobile RPG collection game with some Pokémon-like gameplay and anime character collecting, you should consider checking out Evertale. You can install the app by grabbing the link from the Play Store widget below — as it's time to go 'catch 'em all.'​​​​​​​

