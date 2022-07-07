Last year, popular note-taking app Evernote added Tasks to its platform, bringing your to-do list and notes together. You can create Tasks inside notes and then assign them a due date or priority flag along with a reminder to keep your workflow on track. No wonder Tasks has been a popular addition to Evernote, and now, the company is further improving it with the introduction of recurring tasks. That's unlike Google which is looking to create a mess by killing off Assistant Reminders and removing support for location-based reminders in Google Calendar.

The feature does precisely what its name suggests: you can create recurring tasks that can repeat daily or weekly. While these are the two preset options, you can also create custom repeat intervals. When you mark a recurring task as complete, it will automatically reset to its next due date. Recurring tasks can be easily distinguished with the circular arrow icon next to their due date

Like regular to-dos, all tasks set to repeat after a certain internal will show up under the Tasks view in Evernote. And just in case you don't forget about that important recurring task, you can set a reminder for it as well.

Do note that recurring tasks are only available to users on Evernote's paid Personal or Professional plans. On the free plan, you are limited to only creating Tasks within notes. You must subscribe to a paid plan to access any other advanced functionality. Recurring tasks in Evernote are available across the web, Mac, and iOS. The feature will roll out to the Android app in the coming days.

The success of Tasks in Evernote can be attributed to the company working in a straightforward manner and further building upon a feature. This is in stark contrast to Google's approach, which has so far offered three different ways to set up reminders on Android. The company is looking to fix the situation by transitioning Reminders to Tasks and killing support for location-based reminders in the process.

If you want a simple to-do list with support for recurring tasks and are unwilling to pay for it, you can give one of these Google services a try — Tasks. Like Evernote, it allows you to set recurring tasks with a custom interval but for free. Its feature set is a lot more limited though, as you cannot create notes and then add a task within it.

Evernote remains among the most popular note-taking apps across all platforms despite some stiff competition. Over the years, it has slowly evolved to offer much more than just the ability to take notes and create tasks, though. You can scan and store important documents, mark up images and PDFs, save audio notes, add reminders to your notes, and more.