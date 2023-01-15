It takes a lot of effort for an app like Evernote — especially when it's under new management — to hold its own in a crowded market with rival services like OneNote and Notion. Ecosystem lock-in plays a role in OneNote's success while Notion has been making to-dos work better for all sorts of people. Evernote’s strength, on the other hand, is offering a pleasant and user-friendly note-taking experience, but the service can't rest on its laurels. If it wants to continue to rank among the best note-taking apps, Evernote's going to have to catch up... and it's starting to.

The app's latest feature, known as backlinks, is something Notion has had for years now and will be available to Evernote Personal, Professional, and Teams customers. Anyone who keeps loads of notes that related with each other one way or another will be able to take advantage of this navigational expansion, according to Evernote.

Previously, users had to move between linked notes in one direction with no way back. With backlinks, you can hop from one note to another and return to the previous one with a single click. This capability allows you to see which note links to what you’re currently viewing and to hop to any of them as you wish.

The backlink feature is the first major update for the app since it was acquired by Italian firm Bending Spoons in November after struggling to stay relevant in recent years. With new owners comes the hope for new investment and a new energy into making sure Evernote can modernize and actually grow.