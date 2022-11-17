Evernote's been helping people stay organized for a long time, and the service predates even smartphones. But it quickly adapted itself for the small screen in the late 2000s and became the go-to productivity app for many — long-time users still swear by Evernote over anything else. Throughout its existence, Evernote has remained an independent brand, but it’s now going through a transition of sorts, with the company soon changing hands. For Evernote users, though, there’s nothing to worry about right now.

Evernote CEO Ivan Small announced that Bending Spoons is taking over the popular notes app (via Engadget). Bending Spoons is a Milan-based developer of the highly-rated photo and video editing apps Remini and Splice. Small’s post doesn’t reveal the financial details of this takeover transaction, which is likely to be closed by early 2023.

Small attempts to assure the app's fans that Evernote will keep its commitment to user data and privacy. He further hints that Evernote could benefit from its new owner’s underlying technologies and be a part of a larger suite of apps that now has photo and video editing tools. But really, the Italian company would be the one reaping the benefits of an established app like Evernote, with a strong community of millions of paying subscribers.

Even after the acquisition is complete, Evernote isn’t going to change overnight for its users, but does plan to continue with its existing roadmap for adding new features in the near future, like Microsoft 365 calendar integration. Evernote has already delivered a bunch of little (but much-asked-for) features, like widgets on both Android and iOS, customizable note preferences, a mini sidebar on tablets, and more.

None of this is any guarantee that Evernote is going to stay the same forever. As the two companies go for deeper integration down the line, you should expect major changes to how Evernote functions, ranging from your account management to bundled subscriptions from Bending Spoons. If you ever feel the need to switch away from Evernote, there are plenty of good and free notetaking apps that can be just as good, if not better.