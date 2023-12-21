It took laws to force Apple to catch up to Android. Apple made a big deal about USB-C on the iPhone 15, yet didn't mention it was practically forced to implement the feature by the European Union. Now Apple is being driven to allow app sideloading on iOS, at least in the EU. Will the US follow suit? And what does this mean for Android? How will this affect the best Android phones? It's time to talk about this coming shift in the smartphone market.

The USB-C debate

USB-C is one of the newer technologies in our lives. It first appeared in 2014 but didn't hit mass adoption until 2016. The original cable was designed by a consortium of tech companies, including Apple, Intel, HP, and Microsoft, to create a cable that could be used across different devices and ecosystems, could transfer data at reliably fast speeds, and could deliver electricity. An all-in-one super cable, if you will. It allows you to carry just one cable for everything.

Ironically, Apple wasn't just one of the designers but also one of the early adopters of the new cable standard and introduced it with the 12-inch MacBook in 2015. Why is this ironic? Well, Apple refused to add USB-C to the iPhone for nearly a decade after.

Apple created the famous Lightning connector in 2012 and shipped it with iPhones just a year before USB-C was announced. Like USB-C, this connector has the benefit of working in either orientation, except it is limited to iPhones and iPads (plus some less prominent Apple devices). But Apple was making a lot of money from Lightning accessories, with third-party manufacturers paying a fee to Apple for every gadget they sold.

No such cable was holding back Android OEMs. Chinese firms were the first to jump on USB-C, followed by Samsung and Motorola. Google's last Nexus series and its first Pixel, released in 2015 and 2016, respectively, had USB-C, and every Pixel has kept this standard.

Soon, everything was USB-C. Laptops. Tablets. Smart home devices. Accessories. It is the standard to replace the old and inefficient USB-A and microUSB. But Apple refused to switch the iPhone until the European Union stepped in and in a 2022 regulation, forced all smartphones sold in the EU to be USB-C. Apple had no choice, and the 2023 iPhone 15 was the first iPhone with the modern standard.

Apple's sideloading woes

The EU didn't stop at USB-C with Apple. The regulators in Brussels want all tech companies to open up their systems to other developers and companies to enforce better competition. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) hits Apple hard, because the company has always maintained an iron grip on what can, and cannot, be loaded onto an iPhone or iPad.

Sideloading is the process of downloading third-party apps or entire app stores from the web without going through the official app store, such as the Google Play Store. This allows developers to sidestep hefty app store fees and go straight to the end user. It also means bad actors can trick people into downloading malware onto their devices.

Android has always been open to sideloading. Apple has never truly allowed it (unless you're a developer). The DMA will force Apple's hand, and the company is reportedly preparing to comply in 2024, at least in Europe.

The issue of security

Both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store have strict rules for developers, and apps hosted in either store are generally secure. Sometimes a bad apple (no pun intended) can slip through, but most people can trust that when they download an app from either app store, it will be safe to use.

Sideloading presents a unique problem with the security of devices and their users. Malware can be used to infect phones and tablets and not only brick the device but also steal personal information and money.

Google has a 15-year head start over Apple with sideloading security. The company released Google Play Protect in 2017 after many different attempts to create an Android-wide system to stop malware. Play Protect works by scanning all the apps on your device and looking for malware using a constantly updated code base, much like how Microsoft Defender protects your Windows computer.

Apple doesn't have any such system, nor does it have the technological infrastructure in place to rapidly roll something out. The company is said to use a "highly controlled system" for sideloading according to Mark Gurman (via MacRumors) but we don't know how this will pan out yet. After all, Apple has never had to deal with sideloading as the App Store kept everyone's device clear of malware.

The company may rely on its experience with the Mac, which has always allowed to install apps from any source. In the past few years, Apple has made it more difficult to offer apps outside the App Store, though. Developers need to sign their apps with the company for them to run on Macs, and there are further popups and annoyances encouraging users to stick with the App Store. In contrast to iOS, macOS is also by far not the biggest desktop OS. Windows PCs are an easier target simply because there are many more of them around. The difference between iOS and Android isn't that big, potentially making iOS a more lucrative target than macOS.

The DMA puts Apple at a disadvantage by suddenly opening up every Apple device to potential attacks, with little to protect the users. This could have long-term effects on the entire smartphone market.

What this means for Android

The DMA doesn't only affect Apple devices. The fallout from this shift in the smartphone market will ripple out from Apple's walled garden to Android. If Apple cannot secure its devices, or if it messes up the initial sideloading experience, Android will both benefit and be harmed.

Expect more malware

Scammers and shady operators around the world are no doubt watching the sideloading and USB-C drama with glee. iPhones represent a particularly juicy target as their users are often a little wealthier than Android users, and historically spend more money on digital goods. Now, after nearly 17 years, they can finally use more sophisticated and potentially more dangerous methods on these users.

As hackers come up with new and creative ways to hack into iPhones using whatever sort of sideloading system Apple comes out with, they will attempt to breach Google's defenses as well. This will require new programming and more clever gimmicks, and Android will be hard-pressed to keep up. We can expect a worldwide increase in malware attacks on both Android and Apple devices.

More, or fewer, Android users

We will also see a shift in the number of people using Android devices. This can go in one of two ways. Either there will be more users or fewer.

If Apple messes up the roll-out of sideloading on iPhones and makes the process difficult, or if malware attacks shred the entire iPhone ecosystem thanks to a lack of protection, we can expect to see more people ditch iPhones and move over to Android.

On the other hand, if Apple makes sideloading a breeze and can somehow secure their entire ecosystem from bad actors, this could be one more feather in their hat that attracts Android users over to their ecosystem.

We won't know for sure which direction the winds blow until a year or two after Apple allows sideloading in Europe. But there will be a shift in the market, especially if US regulators follow the EU's lead.

Google could be next

The EU is not targeting only Apple. Their legislation is about fair competition across the Eurozone. Google was only lucky it already allowed sideloading on Android. But Google could easily be next in the EU sights, particularly when it comes to issues such as default apps on Android, advertising, and search.

The EU has already fined Google for antitrust violations in the past. It could potentially force Google to make even more concessions, like further rulings that could make it even harder for the company to require Google apps to be pre-installed on Android phones in the bloc. There could also be further regulations surrounding user data collection, with Google already forced to add a "Reject all" button to its cookie banner in the EU. This would hit Google particularly hard, as user data is its bread and butter.

There's a good chance the US will follow with regulations similar to the DMA. Antitrust sentiment has been growing in the US and legislators are cracking down. This could affect Google's proprietary software and even the Play Store itself.

This is precisely what just happened in Epic's lawsuit against Google. Epic sued both Apple and Google, alleging their app store rules were monopolistic. Both companies charge a fee, ranging from 15% to 30%, for transactions made through their app stores. Epic, the creator of Fortnite, argued this prevents them from selling digital items through their game platform.

A judge upheld Apple's right to exclude third-party digital retailers back in 2020, but a jury had a different opinion when it came to Google. They ruled last week that Google was violating antitrust laws and had damaged Epic's ability to run its business due to Play Store rules regarding fees and third-party retailers. What this means going forward is yet to be seen, as Google will most likely appeal the decision. But it does show how the mood is changing.

Don't underestimate Apple

Apple is not a stupid company. It will come back with something to maintain its dominance in the market. It has trillions of dollars to throw at any problem and some of the brightest minds in the industry working day and night. Expect Apple to sort itself out.

But also, expect some big changes to the smartphone industry thanks to the EU. After all, it took European regulators to come down with a hammer to force Apple to catch up to Android. The fallout from that still remains to be seen.