We all want to keep our homes as safe as possible, but the high price of home security often poses a barrier to entry — not today. If you're looking for a device to start setting up or improving your existing home security network on a budget, you're in luck. The Eufy Security Wired 2k Video Doorbell is currently on sale for just $100 ($60 off) on Amazon.

Eufy promises that the Video Doorbell's HD (2560x1920) resolution, along with advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, will record high-quality samples for you to review. The company also says that the device is fitted with AI technology and sophisticated algorithms that can intelligently detect body shapes and face patterns, making sure you’re only alerted when a person is at your door, rather than a stray animal, for example. Of course, being a wired doorbell, you'll need doorbell wiring — in this case, at 16-24 VAC, 30 VA, or above — to install it.

Don't sleep on this discount if you're looking to secure your home for an affordable price — Eufy products are usually excellent, so it's easy to recommend this doorbell. The deal looks good for the next six days, while stocks last.

Buy: Amazon

