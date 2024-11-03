The best smart home security cameras offer two things: solar charging and color night vision. 4K video is a nice add-on, but in most cases, 2K will do the job. My firsthand experience with handling nighttime footage on a home security camera (providing nighttime footage to a police officer after I was a victim of a robbery) shows that color in low-light footage is especially useful for identifying vehicle colors or clothing.

So, a camera like the EufyCam S3 Pro checks every box. Visiting the charger every two months is not necessary (something required by my Google Nest cameras), thanks to the integrated solar panels. And there's new and improved color night vision, dubbed MaxColor by Eufy, and 4K as a cherry on top. But at over $500 for two cameras and a base station, is the S3 Pro worth its price?

Staff pick EufyCam S3 Pro 8.5 / 10 The EufyCam S3 Pro is one of the most capable security cameras I've ever used, combining an actually useful suite of AI features with stellar color night vision and sharp 4K daytime streaming. Most importantly, you can use all these features without a monthly subscription. (Some require the home base, though.) These cameras are a costly solution, but a powerful one. Pros Consistent facial recognition

No monthly fee

Detail-rich, vibrant night vision Cons Expensive

Some features require the home base $550 at Amazon $550 at Eufy

Price, availability, and specs

The EufyCam S3 Pro requires a Eufy HomeBase to function, and the smallest kit available is a two-camera, one-base bundle costing $550. The three- and four-camera kits jump up to $700 and $800, respectively, and another bundle option includes a 1TB hard drive. Additional add-on cameras are available for $220.

One of the easiest places to shop for the S3 Pro is Eufy's US site, but other major electronics retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, also have the camera in stock.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) Field of view 135 degrees Connectivity 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Power Source Rechargeable, solar-powered battery Hub Required Yes Dimensions 69 x 143.5 x 82.4 mm Operating limits -4 through 122 degrees F Night Vision MaxColor night vision IP rating IP67 Siren 100dB Digital zoom 8x Expand

What’s good about the EufyCam S3 Pro?

Useful AI features and excellent night vision

Close

My EufyCam S3 Pro test kit included two cameras, two mounts (and the necessary hardware), and one HomeBase S380. Installation is painless and typical of any other solar-powered camera setup; the cameras and base paired with my app after pressing a button and scanning a QR code.

Choosing a mounting location may add more time to your installation, depending on your familiarity with the best locations for direct sunlight. If those spots contradict where you want the cameras installed, there might not be enough solar exposure to charge the batteries (in which case, you must pull the cameras down and charge them via cable).

Despite being neck and neck with the Argus 4 Pro in terms of 4K performance and overall video quality, a few details push the S3 Pro into a narrow lead.

The location I chose for the S3 Pro received about three to four hours of direct sunlight, and another four to five of indirect sunlight, every day. I didn't fully charge the device before installing, so the cam went up with 80% battery, and the panel had no problem charging it up to a full tank on the sunniest days, and up to about 95 to 97% on overcast ones. In my experience with the S3 Pro, using it on moderate notification and recording settings, the device used anywhere between 7 and 15% of its battery reserve daily.

Before the S3 Pro, the last 4K security camera to impress me was the Reolink Argus 4 Pro. Despite being neck and neck with the Argus 4 Pro in terms of 4K performance and overall video quality, a few details push the S3 Pro into a narrow lead. For one, the S3 Pro's integrated solar panels work better for my setup than the detached panel used by the Argus 4 Pro. There are probably circumstances where independent solar panels are more useful — if you need a camera in a shady area, but have a sunny spot nearby, the Argus 4 Pro may work better for that design.

Eufy's companion app is easier to navigate than Reolink's, as well, with generally more refined English and more fleshed-out menus and functions. Neither comes close to Arlo's security companion app, but there's been little frustration in my years using Eufy's app.

Daytime footage on this 4K camera is beautiful and sharp. In the S3 Pro's location on my garage, people usually don't come within about 10 to 15 feet of the camera, but it still consistently recognizes known faces. Its long-distance performance is about on par with the Argus 4 Pro's.

This camera's best feature is its night vision, thanks to what Eufy calls MaxColor, which describes the camera's f/1.0 aperture, 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor, and AI digital image processing. The EufyCam S3 Pro offers four different night vision modes: standard, day-like, spotlights, and infrared.

The day-like picture, while a bit grainy at times, is excellent for capturing more space, light, and color, even in low-light conditions. Infrared night vision looks exactly like infrared night vision should. Spotlight mode kept the image sharp, but only cast light on a portion of the frame. Standard mode is what I eventually defaulted to, though — it was a happy medium between viewing my driveway in full light at midnight and losing details to graininess.