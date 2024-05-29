Eufy X9 Pro Enter code EUFYX9PRO $450 $900 Save $450 The Eufy X9 Pro is one of the smartest robot vacuum mops out there, thanks to its cutting-edge tech. And right now, it's on sale for $450 with the code EUFYX9PRO. $450 at Amazon

Tired of cleaning up on your own? A robot vacuum that also mops could be your new best friend. Right now, you can grab the Eufy Clean X9 Pro for half off. This AI-powered smart cleaner usually goes for around $900, but if you order from Amazon today and use the discount code EUFYX9PRO at checkout, it's yours for just $450.

Why the Eufy X9 Pro is worth your money

The Eufy Clean X9 Pro is a state-of-the-art 2-in-1 robot vacuum that provides thorough cleaning and hands-free mopping. Its advanced AI-powered navigation allows it to effortlessly maneuver around your home. Not only does it vacuum, but it also mops, making it ideal for hard floors. Plus, it intelligently lifts its mop when it detects carpet, so you don’t have to worry about wet rugs. The dust bin is smart too—the Eufy app will remind you to empty it after every 10 hours of cleaning.

Source: eufy

Eufy's robot vacuum truly lives up to its reputation, outperforming many top competitors in both vacuuming and mopping. With a powerful 5,500pa suction capacity, it delivers exceptional performance. Its main brush, designed with bristle-less silicone wedges, ensures effective floor cleaning.

The Eufy Clean app gives you complete control over settings like charging, cleaning intensity, and voice commands. You can even select specific rooms from the map the robot creates, directing it to clean just one area, like a muddy entryway.

However, it doesn’t have a self-emptying dustbin, so you'll need to empty it after each cleaning session since it’s quite small. Despite this, the impressive mopping feature and powerful suction make up for it. The mop can handle stains and dirt that other robot vacuums might miss, making it a standout choice for your home cleaning needs.