When it comes to robot vacuums, there are a lot of different options. And while they used to cost an arm and a leg, you can now scoop them up for relatively affordable prices. With that said, if you want a robot vacuum that can do it all, then you'll want to go with the Eufy X9 Pro. What sets this vacuum apart from others is that it can really do a great job when it comes to cleaning. We've seen devices that can mop and vacuum before, but this one takes it to another level.

With that said, the Eufy X9 Pro doesn't come cheap, with this model normally costing $900. But for a limited time, you can score a massive discount that knocks $300 off. Furthermore, there's an additional $50 discount that can be had with a special coupon. Just make sure you enter coupon code "EUFYX9PRO" when checking out to save.

What makes the Eufy X9 Pro great?

As stated before, the Eufy X9 Pro can handle all types of terrain, with the ability to vacuum carpet and mop hard surfaces. But these features have become pretty common in current robot vacuums, and what really makes the X9 Pro different is that it uses a variety of sensors to really dial in the cleaning experience.

This vacuum has incredible suction, with a 5,500Pa rating, which can easily pick up most debris in one pass. Furthermore, it also has a special brush pattern that is able to really get into the cracks and crevices to sweep things clean. Of course, you'll also get the usual perks of a robot vacuum like room mapping.

Where this vacuum really shines is in its ability to mop, providing excellent coverage and deep pressure to remove even the most stubborn stains. And when it's all said and done, the Eufy X9 Pro will retreat to its self-cleaning station that will dump out any debris and dirty water. It will also wash the mop brushes, dry them off, and sanitize them with heat.

This really is one of the best robot vacuums out there right now, and you won't find a better set of features at a lower price. Just be sure to get this deal while it's still around and make sure to enter coupon code "EUFYX9PRO" to save big.