With Amazon's October Prime Day event now in full effect, there are hundreds of smart home deals floating around. Among them is this nearly 30% discount on Eufy Security's S220 2K video doorbell. It's a solid alternative to the Ring doorbell, and one of the few options for anyone looking for a smart doorbell that doesn't need a monthly subscription to function properly. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and right now it's available for just $90.

Why you should buy the Eufy Security S220 Wireless Video Doorbell

There is a lot to like about the Eufy S220 doorbell, but let's get the biggest (and really only) caveat out of the way first: the S220 requires a Eufy Security HomeBase to handle things like local data storage, encryption, and other functions. If you don't already own a Eufy camera system, you'll have to purchase a HomeBase separately, but the good news is it's on sale today as well. This secondary purchase makes the S220 doorbell a bit more expensive up front, but since you don't need to pay monthly for cloud storage as you do with other devices, it certainly pays off in the long run.

Adding to the things we really like about the Eufy are its versatility and ease of installation. You can choose to use the doorbell wirelessly, in which case installation is as easy as applying double-sided tape and connecting to your HomeBase, or you can connect it to your existing doorbell wiring. It's also IP65-rated weatherproof, it protects your data with AES-256 bit encryption, and it has all the usual features you'd want in a smart doorbell including night vision, motion alerts, and 2-way audio. You can even pair the Eufy with your Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker to use as a wireless chime.

The bottom line here is if you already own a Eufy HomeBase, or you're ok with purchasing one up front, the S220 makes for a great Prime Day smart home purchase at just $90. Grab it while you can before the price returns to normal.