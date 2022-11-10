Tracking tags are all the rage these days, and aside from Tile, the biggest name in the game remains Apple's AirTags. It relies on a network of nearby Apple devices to relay its location through the Find My network. Although Samsung offers something similar, in the US, nothing is capable of besting Apple's game — AirTags are stronger than ever as people continue to buy more Apple gear. Thankfully, Eufy just made its own Find My-compatible tag, and for a change, this one actually works on Android phones too.

The Anker-owned brand has released the Eufy SmartTrack Link, a tracking tag that looks in many ways like a souped-up AirTag. Its biggest selling point is that you can use it with Apple's Find My network, something that competitors like Tile tags lack, and actually gives Eufy's offering a huge advantage by making it on par with Apple's AirTags in terms of tracking capabilities. Just grab your iPhone, open the Find My app, and add the SmartTrack Link to the Items tab.

And it can also sync natively with Android phones, with one notable exception. You can use the SmartTrack Link with your Android phone by downloading the Eufy Security app, which grants you everything except tracking on Android smartphones. That's kind of a big catch — it uses Find My exclusively for "worldwide tracking" purposes.

Source: Eufy

Thankfully, it also happens to be a cheaper alternative to an AirTag. You can get yourself a SmartTrack Link for just $19, $10 less than the $29 a single AirTag commands. It also comes with an integrated speaker and a CR2032 battery; it's water-resistant, and it even has a hook. Basically, they're cheaper and provide an experience that might actually be better in a lot of regards.

If you were thinking about grabbing yourself some AirTags, getting one or two of these Eufy tags might actually be a better option. They are currently on backorder due to high demand, but you can still place your order right now. Assuming they arrive in time for the holidays, consider them an early Black Friday purchase.