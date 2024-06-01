Quick answer: Yes, but not yet. Eufy’s upcoming SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card are compatible with Google’s Find My Device network, but prior models are not expected to be compatible. Devices supporting the network will be available from June 2024.

Google has finally announced the global rollout of its highly precise and convenient Find My Device network, enabling millions of users to easily and accurately track their belongings, smartphones, and other products. Eufy responded quickly, becoming one of the first companies to announce a new smart tracker device line that will go on sale in June 2024.

Compatible Eufy devices

The SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card

Source: Eufy

Eufy currently sells the SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card, and both support Eufy’s Security App and the Apple Find My Network. However, the company has announced that it will release new Link and Card devices in June 2024 to support Google’s new Find My Device network.

Google’s Find My Network will enable Eufy users to easily and precisely track their devices, pets, and other belongings. It will allow users to locate, sound an alarm, and notify them when an item is left behind. The network will also enable compatible devices to be located when their batteries run out of juice, increasing the chances of recovering valuables.

Will older Eufy Bluetooth trackers support Google’s new Find My Device network?

Source: Eufy

Eufy’s announcement doesn’t say whether existing devices would be updated to support Google’s network. Instead, it states that new SmartTrack devices will be released in June 2024. Based on the announcement, it's safe to assume that there will be a new device lineup.

Since the current generation supports Apple Find My and Eufy’s Security App, it’s also reasonable to assume that the company will have two separate devices under the same name: one that supports Google Find My Device and the other that supports Apple’s solution.

Who else makes Google Find My Device-compatible trackers?

Pebblebee and Chipolo smart trackers are available to pre-order

Source: Chipolo

Aside from Eufy, Pebblebee and Chipolo have announced Google Find My Device network support. Pebblebee’s compatible devices include card, clip, and tag trackers, while Chipolo offers its One Point and Card Point smart trackers.

Jio will also reportedly offer a smart tracker, and Google has confirmed that audio companies including Sony and JBL will also add the functionality to their audio equipment, including the JBL Tour Pro 2, JBL Tour One M2, and Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Given that Google has already implemented the feature and is slowly rolling it out, it’s only a matter of time until even more device manufacturers jump on board and add compatibility. We’ll likely see the Google Find My Device network implemented in everyday gadgets, including wireless earbuds, headphones, speakers, smartwatches, wallets, and more.