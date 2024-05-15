eufy Security SoloCam S220 $70 $130 Save $60 If you're looking to protect your home or office, this Eufy wireless security camera is going to provide excellent coverage and comes in priced at 46% off for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

There are a lot of great security camera options in 2024, but if you're looking for one that's really low maintenance and easy to set up, then this Eufy model is going to be for you. As far as what sets it apart from others, well, you're getting a camera with 2K resolution, which is a bit better than the standard 1080p resolution you'll see on most models. Furthermore, this camera is completely wireless, which means the installation is going to be a breeze.

And last, this camera has a solar panel, which means, you never have to take it down to charge it. While the Eufy Security SoloCam S220 usually comes priced at $130, it can now be had for much less, with a deal that knocks 46% off its original price. That means, for a limited time, you can score this camera for just $69.99, which is an absolute bargain for what you're getting.

What's great about the Eufy Security SoloCam S220?

So let's first talk about the resolution. The Eufy Security SoloCam S220 delivers crisp and sharp images thanks to its 2K sensor. In addition, you also get excellent nighttime functionality with its built-in sensors that offer a brighter image, making subjects that are moving in the night much easier to see. Of course, there's AI functionality here, with intelligent subject detection, and you can monitor the camera on a number of devices.

When it comes to installation, you drill into the wall you want to attach it to, then just attach the mount and the camera, and that's it. Since this is a wireless setup, you don't need to run any wires, and thanks to the solar panel located on the top plate of the camera, you won't need to take it down to recharge it. Of course, there is a battery inside, so you will be able to store some charge, just in case you're not in an area that always sees sunny days.

And if the weather is on the bad side, you can feel confident knowing that this device has excellent weather protection with an IP67 rating that makes it extremely resistant to dust and moisture. And best of all, there's no monthly fee to use this camera, just buy it and use it to protect your home or office. So if this camera checks all your boxes, you'll want to get it while you can, because this limited-time deal won't last long.