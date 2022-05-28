Dusty hardwood floors are not pleasant to walk on, but getting on your haunches or even your knees with a brush in one hand and a pan in the other ain't fun, either — you could be spending hours depending on how much real estate you have to cover. Fortunately, with robot vacuums like the Eufy RoboVac G10, life's easier and the floors are cleaner. But this particular sweeper is on sale this weekend and for at its lowest price on record.

The RoboVac G10 is one fruit out of the proliferation of these roving discs. This one in particular is particularly accessible for the likes who own hardwood floors with the ability to brush in and suck up dust. They can leave on schedule or at your command — it's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa — and make a full sweep, then come back home to rest at its charging station. If it needs to make a mid-routine pit stop, it knows where to come back to. And with the mop attachment, included in the box, it can even handle spills, too.

The G10 should make low maintenance the name of the game at your house and, right now, Amazon's got your name on one of these robovacuums for $140 — it's half off typical pricing and the lowest price we've seen for this item since it went on store shelves, full stop. Why not pick one up this weekend?

Pick up a Eufy RoboVac G10 for its lowest price ever

Amazon - $140

