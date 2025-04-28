Eufy Omni S1 Pro 8 / 10 $1000 $1500 Save $500 The Omni S1 Pro is Eufy’s most advanced robot vacuum yet. It pairs 8,000Pa suction with a smart mopping system to keep your floors spotless. With large tanks for water and debris and a self-cleaning mop, it’s super low maintenance. Plus, it hooks up easily with Google Assistant and Alexa. $1000 at Amazon

Top-tier robot vacuums don’t come cheap. But when you break down what you’re actually paying for—all that smart mapping, self-emptying, and mopping capabilities—the price starts making sense.

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a robot vacuum that can do it all, now is a great time to jump in. Amazon is selling the Eufy Omni S1 Pro for $1,000, down from $1,500. That’s the biggest discount we’ve seen yet, and deals this good probably won’t stick around for long.

What's great about the Eufy Omni S1 Pro?