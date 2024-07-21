Summary Eufy has delayed the release of its Find My Device trackers from June to late 2024.

The company didn't say why it's delaying the launch but has modified its April blog post with the revised arrival date.

If you're unwilling to wait until late 2024, the upcoming Moto Tag by Motorola is a better option, and it also comes with UWB.

Google's Find My Device network is still in its nascent stages, with manufacturers like Pebblebee and Chipolo being the only brands that currently sell trackers supported by the network. This is a big disadvantage over Apple's Find My, which supports plenty of accessories and has also been around for longer. We know that Google is in the process of changing this as more brands launch their Android-compatible smart trackers. But there's some bad news on this front, as one of these companies has now delayed the launch of its Find My Device tracker.

To jog your memory, Eufy announced back in April that it would release two Find My Device-compatible trackers (SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card) by June 2024. But as 9to5Google discovered, the company has now modified the original blog post to reflect that these trackers will only arrive by "late 2024." Both products are also gaining the "for Android" suffix, thus providing enough separation from Eufy's existing trackers for iPhones that also feature the same name.

A setback to the Find My Device ecosystem

Close

Eufy didn't specify why it's delaying its Android-compatible smart trackers. It's up to anybody's guess, but one can speculate that production-related delays may have led the company to take this step. All we can do at this point is wait until that late 2024 timeline, which could be anytime between October and December.

Interestingly, the official landing page for Find My Device still lists the Eufy tracker as one of the compatible devices. But as 9to5Google notes, Eufy's own website doesn't yet list the SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card for Android. All of this means that Android users only have the option between three Pebblebee-branded smart trackers, which are also available from the Google Store, plus two trackers from Chipolo.

People looking for a tracker that supports the Find My Device network should consider waiting for the Moto Tag, which will be available starting August 2 for $30. Customers can also buy a four-pack of the Moto Tag for $100, which seems like the better option if you have multiple devices/items to keep track of. It's also among the few trackers that come with UWB (ultra-wideband) onboard, although Find My Device doesn't support it just yet.