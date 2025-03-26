Eufy E340 $115 $180 Save $65 If you're looking for something different, this video doorbell is going to be just the thing with its two cameras that's meant to provide a better look at what's at your front door. For a limited time, you can score the Eufy E340 for just $115, which is down to its lowest price yet. $115 at Amazon

Looking to up the security at your home or office? Well, there are a lot of great choices when it comes to smart doorbell options, but we think this one from Eufy is going to stand out from the pack thanks to its two-camera design.

One keeps an eye out on people coming to the door, the other camera is dedicated to what's being placed on the floor. The power to see everything you need to in a slick device that's now on sale for its best price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Grab it now and save 36% while it drops to just $115 for a limited time.

What's great about the Eufy E340 smart video doorbell?

Eufy has been around for some time, offering a great selection of home security devices. The E340 takes things up a level by featuring two cameras, providing a wider field of view of what's at your door. The front-facing camera provides a clear view of the people and objects that are coming to your door, while the downward-facing camera can capture what's at the foot of it.

That means packages, small animals, and other things you might not ever see are always in clear view. In addition, the doorbell also has a lighting system that will alert people coming to your door, while also illuminating the area if you need a little extra light to take in the surrounding area.

Furthermore, you get impressive 2K video quality, along with color night vision for when the lighting isn't its best. And when it comes to installation, you get two options, with wired and wireless capabilities. Naturally, there's an app that can show you alerts, and you can also communicate with people on the other side of the doorbell when you're not at home.

There's also local video storage and the option to sign up for cloud-based services if you want to expand your options. For the most part, there's a lot to love about this smart video doorbell. The Eufy E340 delivers on features, and also comes in at a great price right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so get it while you can.