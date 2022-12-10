The European Union has taken giant strides in ensuring a common charging standard for a majority of the electronics sold within its member states. In October, the European Parliament paved the way for a late 2024 adoption of the USB-C charging standard across its jurisdiction. We're now getting a specific date on when these rules will go into effect.

The union has published its common charging directive in its Official Journal page, confirming that member states will need to submit and publish any related provisions by December 28, 2023. The rules would then go into effect on December 28, 2024, just over two years from now.

On top of smartphones and tablets, the common charging directive will also apply to producers of digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds, as well as laptops — this specific product class gets a later deadline of April 28, 2026.

While Apple has already acknowledged that it's working on a USB-C iPhone, at least for the region, the ruling could also impact some of the top Android phones — particularly those that can charge at speeds of 15W or higher. As GSMArena notes, devices that cross this charging speed threshold will also be required to support the USB Power Delivery standard.

Given that the iPhone is now the only holdout in Apple's slow march towards embracing the globally adopted charging standard, some reports have suggested that the company may launch a USB-C iPhone as early as next fall. Whether it actually makes the jump a whole year before the directive goes into effect is another matter entirely.

Curbing environmental waste is driving the EU's decision to mandate the adoption of USB-C. The hope, in the long run, is that every battery-operated device could be safely recharged using one charging standard, thus eliminating scenarios where consumers are forced to buy/discard cables endlessly.

Recent reports have also suggested that officials in India could follow in the EU's footsteps by passing similar common charging legislation, although discussions between industry and government appear to be in early stages.