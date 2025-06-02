Summary The EU's Energy Labelling and Ecodesign Regulation for smartphones and tablets go into effect later this month.

They require companies to provide longer software support — at least five years from the date of their last sale.

It also mandates companies to put an energy label on their devices, highlighting the efficiency, battery longevity, and repairability scores.

Over the last few years, the European Union has directed smartphone manufacturers to make several changes to their product portfolios to benefit consumers. This includes making USB-C the standard connector for a wide range of consumer electronics, including phones, tablets, laptops, and cameras. It even forced Apple to enable third-party App Stores and sideloading of apps. Now, the EU's new directive under the Energy Labelling and Ecodesign Regulation will take effect later this month, extending the overall product lifespan of smartphones and tablets.