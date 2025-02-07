Summary Google Search quality is declining due to ads and AI, pushing users to explore alternatives.

Kagi, a subscription-based search engine, offers transparency, fair pricing, and private search results.

Kagi now provides Fair Pricing, offering users a return on their subscription for any months the engine isn't used.

There is no doubt that Google Search has gotten worse over the years, to the point it feels like Google is speedrunning a campaign to convince everyone to despise its search results. Hallucinating AI isn't helping the situation, especially when results are flooded with Quora and Reddit links once you finally get below the AI Overview and the People also ask blocks clogging the results, and that's ignoring the many, many ads that fill the results, which Google has been pushing harder and harder on.

Not only has this caused a rise in searchers using competitors, but there are many in the tech and publishing industry looking to create a better solution. One such project is called Kagi, a search engine designed to show you what you search for, not what it thinks you are searching for, making its money through subscriptions instead of ads or selling your data. Not only does it deliver what it claims, but a new feature just landed: Fair Pricing (via The Verge). What this means is that those who subscribe to Kagi, if they don't use the search engine during a subscribed month, will be refunded the cost as a credit to their Kagi account.

Kagi is a search engine that wants to humanize the web

The new Fair Pricing model is a great step toward this goal

Source: Kagi

Yes, Kagi is, by and large, a subscription-based search engine. This way, the engine can be funded without using nefarious means like sexualized ads (looking right at you, Google) and other nasty things to keep the service profitable. The beauty is anyone can use Kagi; your first 100 searches are free, and if you like what you see, you can purchase 300 searches a month for $5 and unlimited searches for $10. If you require an assistant on top, that'll be $25 a month. And thanks to the new Fair Pricing, if you sub and don't happen to use the search engine that month, you'll get your money credited back to your account. Not bad.

Of course, Kagi isn't a perfect replacement for Google Search; searching news can be hit and miss, and the shop tab isn't as good as Google's, but where it shines is with its regular results. You don't have to worry about the engine hiding links from you like Google. If you want to search for torrents all day, you'll find them with ease. Better yet, this is all private, without your data being recorded and no IPs logged, exactly what a search engine should be: a tool to facilitate discovery, not a tool to facilitate endless advertising and tracking.

Close

So now that there are plenty of ex users and partners who are very displeased with Google's current Search status quo, tired of bad search results stuffed to the brim with useless ads and AI boxes, new competitors are on the rise, and Kagi's search engine is going right for the throat by literally doing the opposite of Google, offering an honest search engine with fair pricing, no tracking, and reliable results that don't change daily. Yes, you'll have to pay for the experience unless you rarely search, but now that Fair Pricing has landed, you know for sure you'll get your funds back if you fall off the Kagi wagon.