Tablet cases come in all shapes, sizes, and protection levels; some are heavy-duty and not necessarily the best fit for general use, while others have a rugged design that becomes vital for portable use. Buying from a reputable brand goes a long way, but you don't need to dish for a high-end case if you don't need it.

When shopping for a new case, you must consider the brand, model, and size. The last thing you want to do is return it because you bought a case that fits the regular Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. However, if you purchased a Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra case, you'd be in luck and can reuse your case. No matter the tablet you own, there are compromises you shouldn't make — here are the absolute essentials you shouldn't skip out on.

Know what you plan to use your tablet for

Everyone buys a tablet for a different reason. Some use it for light reading, while others game on it. The type of case you should purchase will depend on how you use your tablet. For gaming tablets, you will want a case that dissipates heat properly and provides enhanced grip (like silicone-based cases). If you're a productivity user, you might opt for accessories to support the tablet, like a keyboard or a stylus.

But if you are none of the above and solemnly use your tablet outside of web browsing, you might only need a sleeve case to protect from scratches. Knowing your plans could save you quite a few dollars. But there are some absolutes that you should consider when buying a tablet, which we highlight below.