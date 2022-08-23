Table of contents

Photography is a challenging skill. And if you're just getting started, you may get overwhelmed by all the accessories and apps more experienced photographers use. Even when you've managed to take the perfect photo, you'll be faced with the next hurdle: editing it.

Like any skill, editing photos takes time and effort to get consistent results. However, if you only have your phone and nothing else, there are plenty of accessible ways to start editing. Along with tips for editing your photos, we also show you how to prepare images for editing.

Do as little editing as possible

Editing photos should be done to improve the images, not fix them. While you can edit out minor mistakes and blemishes, a poorly taken photo will likely remain that way regardless of edits. This is especially important for beginners who lack the knowledge needed to fix anything but minor errors.

The solution is simple. Take better photos. However, this isn't as easy as it sounds. A simple step to improving your photos is to get familiar with your phone's camera. Our guides on the Google Pixel 6's and Samsung S22's cameras will get you started.

Shoot photos in RAW

Once you've figured out the ins and outs of your camera app, you'll want to enable RAW photos. RAW is an image file like JPEG or PNG that contains more information than the latter two types. If you're wondering why RAW images aren't taken by default, there are two main reasons. First, RAW photos take up more space, and second, your phone doesn't apply post-processing to them. The lack of post-processing means RAW images can look strange.

2 Images

Close

Left: RAW file preview in Google Photos. Right: Unedited RAW file in Snapseed.

The lack of post-processing is a good thing, as the editor has more control over the result of the photo. As a beginner, you may struggle to create images that look better than the post-processing done by your phone, but it's a great way to improve your editing skills. Our guide on taking RAW photos walks you through the entire process.

Choose the best photo editing app

After you have your photo, it's time to edit it. Our guide on taking RAW images walks you through editing RAW files, but you'll likely end up using a separate photo editing app regardless of your photo format.

For beginners, the default app installed on your phone may be sufficient. Google Photos is available on all Android devices and contains numerous features to enhance and organize your photos. It's worth taking a moment to browse our roundup of the best photo editing apps. Each has an array of unique features, so make sure you choose the one with the tools you need.

So you've opened your photo in an editing app. Now what? The selection of menus, buttons, and sliders can seem overwhelming, but don't worry. We walk you through some common editing tools to help you understand the basics behind most photo edits.

For this section, we use Google Photos to demonstrate each effect. But regardless of which photo editing app you picked, all these options should be available.

Crop tool

Composition is vital for a good photo, but your unedited image probably isn't quite right. Cropping your shot can help the viewer focus on the essential part of the photo. It's a potent tool in your editing arsenal. Keep an eye on your app's gridlines when cropping to ensure that the photo's object isn't pushed out of the way by the crop.

2 Images

Close

Cropping is a great way to remove unwanted objects (in this case, a friend's buttocks) from an image.

While cropping is necessary to remove unwanted objects, it also helps to focus the image. In the above example, the crop tool is used to focus on the objects of the photo (the cats), bringing them into the center rather than off to the side.

Saturation

Adjusting the Saturation slider boosts or decreases the photo's color. It's handy if your image appears washed out, but don't overdo it. Oversaturated photos can look vulgar. Conversely, decreasing the saturation can tone down garish colors. Adjust it by small amounts to begin, then take a moment to compare the photo with the original.

3 Images

Close

Left: Saturation set to -25. Middle: Original photo. Right: Saturation set to +25.

In the above example, the slider wasn't adjusted much, but it significantly impacted the final photo.

Warmth

Adjusting the saturation of an image boosts or decreases all colors, but changing warmth only affects yellow, orange, and red tones. This is handy if you're taking a photo near a blue or red light source. Adjusting the warmth in these scenarios can return some of the original colors to an image.

2 Images

Close

Left: Original photo. Right: Warmth set to -25.

The above photo was taken just as the sun set, which lent an orange tint to the picture. Adjusting the warmth helped remove this tint as if the photo had been taken an hour previously. The Saturation and Tint tools are great options to use after adjusting the warmth of a photograph.

Brightness and Contrast

Adjusting the brightness and contrast is handy when you've taken a photo where the original light level is too high or too low. These tools are often used simultaneously. Brightness increases or decreases the overall light level, whereas contrast adjusts the difference between an image's dark and light parts. Careful adjusting of both can create a photo with better definition.

3 Images

Close

Left: Original photo. Middle: Brightness set to maximum. Right: Contrast set to -50 after adjusting brightness.

The above photo is a perfect example of why the initial image is the most crucial part of editing. By adjusting the brightness and contrast levels, most of the shadows can be removed, but it would look better had adequate light been present before taking the photo.

Editing photos can seem like a lot of work for little result, but you can significantly improve your daily snaps with practice. It's easier than ever to take decent photos with your smartphone, as the best Android phones come with cameras that are packed with features to improve your photography.