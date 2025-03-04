What does the word "portable" mean to you? How about "ultra-portable"? For me, the ultimate test of portability, especially with Android accessories, is whether the item comfortably fits in my pocket. Anything that doesn't fit in my pocket gets left behind, unless I carry my EDC bag.

Many fantastic Android accessories are extremely pocket-friendly, meaning you won't be shy about grabbing them on your way out the door or making them part of your everyday carry kit. We narrowed the options down to a small list to highlight our favorites. Below are five essential Android accessories you can comfortably carry in your pocket.

5 Samsung USB-C Flash Drive

Fast, affordable, and ultra-portable storage

Samsung MUF-256DA USB-C Flash Drive This USB-C flash drive from Samsung hits the sweet spot between size, price, and performance. You get some of the fastest data transfer speeds available, in this tiny, ultra-portable device, and 256GB will run you just under $30. $35 at Amazon $35 at Samsung

In today's world of hi-res photos, 4K videos, and increasingly larger video games, you can never have too much storage. That's why adding a flash drive to this list was a no-brainer. There are a ton of great USB-C flash drives, with specialized features such as rugged exteriors for better durability or external keypads for added security. However, for most users, you can't go wrong with this one from Samsung.

The Samsung MUF-DA is one of the best USB-C drives you can buy. It offers a great mix of portability, affordability, durability, and performance. It can transfer a 4GB file in 11 seconds at speeds of up to 400MB/s. It's shock-proof, waterproof, magnet-proof, and backed by a five-year [limited] warranty. Plus, the drive measures 0.32"D x 1.33"W x 0.63"H, so it won't get in the way or block other ports when plugged in.

4 8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad

Get the full-sized gaming experience in a pocket-friendly package

8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad Who says you can't have physical gaming controls on the go? This 3-inch gamepad features 16 mappable buttons and is compatible with a wide range of devices. $25 at Amazon

If you want to do gaming on your Android phone or tablet while on the go, you'll decide between touchscreen-only controls or lugging around a chunky controller. But that's not the case when you opt for the 8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad. It measures less than three inches long and just over half an inch thick, meaning you'll barely notice it in your pocket, and it offers a full suite of gaming features.

Source: 8Bitdo

8BitDo crammed 16 buttons into this tiny device. There's a D-pad, the standard XABY pad, and dual shoulder bumpers or triggers on each side. The buttons are mappable with the included mobile software, meaning the controller can double as a companion for sketching apps and other productivity tools by providing custom hotkeys or shortcuts. The Micro has a wide compatibility range. It works with Switch, macOS, Windows, and Raspberry Pi. It charges via USB-C.

3 Nomad USB-C ChargeKey

Charge any time, anywhere

Nomad ChargeKey Brand Nomad Cable Type USB-C Charging Rate Up to 60W USB Version USB-C $25 at Nomad

Have you ever tried carrying a loose USB cable in your pocket? It's doable, but good luck putting anything else in, or worse, taking things out of that pocket. Cables have a way of getting tangled in themselves and everything else around them, and the issue is compounded in confined spaces. If you can figure out how to carry a USB-C cable, you'll unlock a ton of on-the-go functionality, such as charging your devices and accessories or transferring data. That's where the Nomad ChargeKey comes in.

Nomad made its name on portable charging cables in the early 2010s (who remembers the ChargeCard?), so it's no surprise that they are the go-to brand for portable USB-C cables. The ChargeKey is an awesome accessory. It features a key ring, short braided nylon cables, and zinc cable tips with built-in magnets, so they sit securely together when not in use. The best part? It's a legit cable capable of fast-charging devices at up to 240W and supports data transfers of up to 10Gbps.

2 INIU Ultra Small Portable Charger

10,000mAh never looked so good

INIU Ultra Small Portable Charger Measuring in at just 3 x 2 inches and just 1 inch thick, it's pretty remarkable that INIU managed to cram 10,000 mAh capacity in here. That's enough to charge your S24 1.5 times, or an iPhone 16 twice. $35 at Amazon

Having the ability to charge on the go is a good thing. Many companies claim they make portable chargers, and make their products look tiny in the photos (I think even INIU is guilty of playing the angles game to some extent), but at just over three inches long and an inch thick, it's hard to argue with the portability of the INIU Ultra Small portable charger.

It's impressive how small this thing is, especially considering its power. It has 10,000mAh and fast-charges devices at up to 45W. It supports PD, QC, and Samsung's Super Fast Charging standards. It's powerful enough to charge smaller laptops, like the MacBook Air. Features include two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a built-in screen showing the battery status, and its own USB-C cable that attaches and detaches like a lanyard.

1 Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds

Please try to enjoy each song equally

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless earbuds were always going to be unavoidable on a list of essential pocket-friendly Android accessories, and the XM5's have been our top recommendation in the category for two years straight. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

If we made a list of value provided versus pocket volume required, earbuds would have to be at the top. They bring music during your commute to work, movies during your lunch break, and podcasts at the gym. Most wireless earbuds come in a convenient charging case that extends the battery life to 24 hours and beyond.

There are many great wireless earbuds, but for our money, it doesn't get much better than Sony's XM5s. They sound awesome and have great battery life, but most importantly, the XM5s offer the best ANC. You can completely shut out the noise at work, quiet the chaos on the bus or train ride home, or disappear into a quiet space if you need to get away.

More portability doesn't have to mean less utility

These Android accessories do a good job of illustrating that opting for portability doesn't mean you have to sacrifice utility. These aren't novelty items you often see in the checkout lines at the grocery store. These are tried and true accessories, from brands we trust, that are small enough that carrying them in your pocket won't ruin your day. If you're looking for eco-friendly smartphone accessories, we have a few suggestions to lower your carbon footprint.