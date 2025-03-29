Few things in life help you escape the stresses of work and the daily grind like a getaway to the great outdoors. It's a chance to breathe fresh air, soak up beautiful scenery, and recharge your internal batteries. Reconnecting with nature doesn't mean disconnecting entirely from your devices. The right gadgets and accessories (such as our favorite portable power stations) can take your camping experience to the next level. We list five of our favorites below.

5 UE Wonderboom 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Rugged and portable enough to go with you everywhere

UItimate Ears Wonderboom 4 $78 $100 Save $22 This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker offers impressive sound for its size and up to 14 hours of battery life. This means it can tag along on almost any adventure. $78 at Amazon

There's nothing like kicking back in a folding chair around a roaring campfire with a cold beverage, jamming out to John Denver or Johnny Cash. A good wireless speaker can increase the vibes around the campsite and, if it's rugged and portable enough, beyond. With this in mind, we like the UE Wonderboom 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

We scored the Wonderboom 4 an 8.5, noting that it packs an unbelievable range of audio for its size and that its portable and rugged nature means you can take it anywhere. It's dustproof and waterproof (up to 1m for 30 minutes) and even floats. It's small enough to carry in one hand, has a built-in loop for attaching it to a backpack, and its battery is good for up to 14 hours of playback. This means you can take it with you hiking, fishing, and swimming, and it will have enough juice to keep the party going at the campsite.

4 Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar

Solar charging and a built-in flashlight

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro $650 $900 Save $250 The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is the ultimate smartwatch for the outdoors. It features a rugged design, solar charging, and support for SatIQ technology and TopActive maps to keep you on track, even when you go offroad. $650 at Amazon

If I were selected to be on one of those reality TV shows where they drop me off in the middle of the woods to prove I can survive for several weeks and allow me to bring a wristwatch, this is the one I would pick. This is an extreme example, and I would never wind up in this situation, but the point that this watch has features that lend itself to outdoor survival still stands.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro has everything you'd want in a smartwatch you intend to take camping. Large 1.3-inch display? Check. Rugged design with water resistance? Check. Built-in LED flashlight? You get the idea. The Fenix also utilizes multi-band GPS and SatIQ technology for more accurate positioning in complex terrains and supports TopoActive maps to guide you on hiking routes. Plus, it has solar charging. Three hours in direct sunlight can get you up to 22 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or 73 hours in GPS mode.