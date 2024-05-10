Even owners of the best Android phones can admit that Apple found a winner with MagSafe. I've tested the top Android smartphones from Samsung, Google, and Motorola over the last few years, and magnetic accessory compatibility is the one thing I miss when using devices like my Google Pixel Fold. Luckily, Qi2 is here to bring faster wireless charging and the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) to future Android phones, offering a MagSafe-compatible alternative. There are already Qi2-enabled accessories popping up, like the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger.

I've been using it for a few weeks, and it's an exciting preview of what the Qi2 future holds for Android. Today, thanks to MagSafe sticker rings and cases, you can use this car charger with Android phones, but it's not a perfect experience. However, when phones start shipping with Qi2 support (likely later this year), the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger will quickly become an ideal option for Android users while driving.

ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger

Future-proofed with Qi2 support, magnetic connectivity, and 15W wireless charging

Works with most Android phones with a MagSafe sticker adapter or case Cons No Android phones have inbuilt Qi2 support yet

Air vent clamp is long, and might not fit securely on cars with short slats

Doesn't include an adapter for 12V car power sockets $30 at Amazon $36 at ESR

Pricing and availability

Next-generation technology at an affordable price

ESR's Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is available now at various online retailers, including Amazon and the official ESR website. This charger retails for around $40 at full price, depending on where you buy it. At the time of publishing, you can buy the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger from Amazon for as low as $30.

It comes in one color: black. The charger will work natively with iPhones and future Qi2 Android phones, but current Android phones will need a MagSafe case or adapter to be compatible. In the box, you get the car charger, an air vent mount, a dashboard mount, and a USB-A to USB-C cable.

Specifications Qi-Certified Yes, Qi2 Color Black Speed 15W Dimensions 3.15 x 3.15 x 1.26 inches Weight 5.5 ounces Includes adapter No Input USB-C Materials Plastic

What's good about the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger?

It offers solid build quality for the price and includes versatile mounting hardware

Close

Overall, the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger's build quality and mounting options are very impressive in terms of price. The plastic build does feel cheaper than metal, but not by much. In the box, you'll get two options for mounting this wireless charger in your car: a dashboard mount and an air conditioning vent mount. There are pros and cons to using each.

Using the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger with the A/C mount will block airflow a bit, but places your phone in a more useful place — right near the center console. The other mount uses a strong adhesive to stay securely on the dashboard, but it had a hard time sticking to the pseudo-leather texture of my car's dash and might not stay on in warm climates.

I like that you get two mounting options included because at least one is likely to work with your car. I preferred the A/C mount, but noticed that the clamp is quite long. While this adds security, it might make this method of mounting the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger incompatible with cars that have short vent slats. But again, the two options add versatility, and I feel confident saying this car charger should fit most — if not all — cars.

Qi2 support will be a big advantage later this year and beyond

Of course, Qi2 is the future of wireless charging on Android, and support for this standard is a key perk of purchasing the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger now. If you're in the market for a magnetic wireless car charger today, buying a Qi2-enabled product will save you from needing a new one when next-generation Android phones debut.

It's looking like Google will usher in the future of Qi2 on Android with the Pixel 9 series later this year, and more OEMs will quickly join in. Aside from MPP support, having a Qi2 wireless charger also guarantees 15W fast charging. That's more than most current Qi chargers, which typically come in 7.5W or 10W variants.

What's bad about the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger?

For Android users, it's not a perfect solution — at least not yet

The biggest reason Android phone owners probably shouldn't buy the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is that it isn't the fault of this product or ESR. Android phones haven't shipped with Qi2 support yet, so using this charger with current devices is a less-than-ideal experience. Many of the best Android phone cases actually include a MagSafe ring, opening up compatibility with accessories like this one. For example, I tested the wireless car charger with a Google Pixel 7a sporting a Peak Design Everyday Case (which is MagSafe-compatible).

And it worked — kind of. For the most part, the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger was able to charge my Pixel 7a and keep it mounted securely to my air conditioning vents. However, there were times when power cut in and out. The problems arise if your phone's wireless charging coils don't line up perfectly with the MagSafe ring sticker or case you're using.

If you have other MagSafe chargers that work with your Android phone and the magnetic alignment is right, it is safe to assume that the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger will work as well. However, if you aren't exactly sure, it's probably best to wait until official Qi2 support is added to Android phones.

A few corners were cut to hit a low price point

Since the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger hits a sub-$50 price point, a few things can be forgiven. For starters, the all-plastic build is decidedly worse than comparable chargers that feature a mix of plastic and aluminum, like the Belkin MagSafe Wireless Car Charger. However, that charger costs about three times the price of this ESR charger. That's why I can forgive the construction: this charger is about as premium as plastic can be.

Unfortunately, I can't forgive the lack of a power adapter for 12V car sockets. Not everyone has a USB-A port built into their car, and having to buy a separate power adapter can be a hassle and raise the overall price of the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger significantly.

Should you buy the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger?

It depends, but probably not yet

Close

It has been over 16 years since the original Qi wireless charging standard was released to the public, and that's what makes it so exciting that the Qi2 specification is finally here. Packing the magnetic power profile in tow, Android phones that include Qi2 support will have a built-in MagSafe alternative for the first time. Though we thought there was a chance Samsung would add Qi2 support to the Galaxy S24 series, it did not, and there still isn't a single Qi2 Android phone on the market.

While you can use the ESR Qi2 Wireless Charger with Android phones using a MagSafe adapter or case, you probably shouldn't. Alignment can be finicky, charging can cut in and out, and bad third-party magnetic rings could send your phone flying off the dash. If you're one of the few iPhone users reading Android Police, no major downsides come with using this ESR charger with your smartphone.

For all the other Android users out there, it's worth keeping this product in mind when you buy a new device with Qi2 support. Android phones with Qi2 are a matter of when, not if, and the ESR Qi2 Wireless Car Charger foreshadows the possibilities ahead.