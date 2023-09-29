Source: ESR ESR USB-C 18W Fast Charger On-Page Coupon + Promo Code: QAUE6Q38 $6 $13 Save $7 The ESR USB-C 18W charger is a great and inexpensive option for keeping your devices at 100%. With PD fast charging capabilities and a Smart IC Chip to automatically detect optimal power output, this basic little charger is a steal at $6. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon and use coupon code QAUE6Q38 at checkout! $6 at Amazon

While there are plenty of good phone chargers available, sometimes the price can be a bit much for what they offer. Sure, these more expensive options do provide added perks like additional ports or support for various fast charging protocols, but sometimes a tried and true basic is all you need to keep around the house. Nowadays, these cheaper options feature much of what the pricier options do, too.

Take the ESR 18W USB-C fast wall charger for example, an inexpensive alternative that features USB Power Delivery and Quick-Charging fast charging support and intelligent power output monitoring, which just hit a super cheap $6 price tag at Amazon.

Why the ESR 18W USB-C Fast Wall Charger is worth your money

For the price, the ESR 18W USB-C charger delivers an amazing value compared to other cheaper options on the market. It may be basic, but with its durable and foldable design, it makes an excellent option for those who just need something simple to keep around the house or at the work desk. While it may only have a single USB-C port, there's a bit more to it that makes it worth the $6 price tag.

To start, it features both PD and QC fast charging protocol support, meaning the latest devices will be able to take advantage of the higher power outputs. While there are faster chargers out there, the ESR can top out at about 18W, which can get most devices back to 50% in about 30 to 45-minutes. Even better, it does this with an intelligent Smart IC Chip that automatically adjusts power output to the device connected, ensuring both safe and fast recharging speeds.

You will need to make sure you have a proper USB-C cable that supports these fast charging protocols, which you can pick one up fairly cheap as an add-on with this charger. With how cheap this charger is right now, bundling one with it will still cost you less than what other chargers alone will. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon plus use the coupon code QAUE6Q38 at checkout to get the full discount!