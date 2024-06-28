ESPN Plus brings all original and live sports entertainment to your fingertips. There are several ways to watch ESPN Plus outside your web browser. You can enjoy the service on Amazon TVs, mobile devices, streaming sticks, and gaming consoles. Accessing the premium video streaming platform is easy, but how does one sign up and find it? We outline all primary methods for how to get ESPN Plus working so that you can kick back, relax, and enjoy Walt Disney's exclusive live sports and original content platform next to your favorite movies channel.

ESPN+ subscription packages and pricing

Note that ESPN Plus is only available in the US. If you're outside the US, installing a VPN to access the service might be challenging. ESPN Plus has a strict policy of blocking VPN traffic. However, if you're a US citizen traveling internationally, ESPN Plus offers a replay feature. This lets you catch up on missed content after you've returned home.

You can purchase ESPN Plus as a standalone service for $10.99 per month or ESPN+ Annual Plan for $109.99 per year. It's also available as a bundle; you can buy ESPN+ (With Ads) with Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $14.99 per month. You need to have an active subscription to access ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus doesn't offer a free trial with its subscription plans and packages.

Can I watch ESPN with an ESPN+ subscription?

An ESPN Plus subscription does not include ESPN. You need a cable subscription or a subscription to a streaming platform to watch ESPN. Note that ESPN has limited sports coverage compared to the premium ESPN Plus service.

How to watch ESPN Plus on your TV

You can download the ESPN app from a streaming device connected to or built into your TV, such as a gaming console (Xbox and PlayStation), Roku, Apple, or Amazon Fire TV. Below, we outline the steps for adding the ESPN app to an Xbox Series X console, but we've also verified these steps on an Amazon Fire TV.

Download the ESPN app from the dedicated app store. Select Settings (it looks like a gear) in the top right corner; if you're using an Amazon Fire TV, Settings is in the bottom left corner. Choose Account Information > ESPN Account. Follow the on-screen instructions to log into your ESPN account; once you've activated the code to sign in, return to the main screen and check that your account has been linked. Once you've logged in, select ESPN+ to access the app's catalog.

Linking your account means your credentials stay saved to the app. After you've logged in for the first time, you can continue using the app. Everything you've accessed on your account gets carried over to your other devices. For example, you can use the ESPN Plus Continue Watching feature on your Amazon Fire TV and have that carried over to your computer.

What if my streaming device doesn't have the ESPN app?

You can use Google Chromecast or AirPlay ESPN Plus to attempt to stream from your Android or iPhone to your TV. Otherwise, check if the ESPN app supports the device and see if you need to push a hardware update.

How to watch ESPN Plus on your phone or tablet

You can access the ESPN app from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Read below to learn how. Our example uses an Android phone, but you can follow these steps if you own a tablet, iPhone, or iPad.

Download and install the ESPN app; sign up or log into the app. Once logged into the ESPN app, tap the ESPN+ tab at the bottom of the app. Close

The ESPN app lets you view scores and access sports by category (by navigating to the More section). You can also watch videos on demand and playback streams.

How to watch ESPN Plus on your computer

The easiest way to watch ESPN Plus is through a web browser on your computer. Our tutorial covers how to access it using a Windows computer, but you can also use a Mac. ESPN Plus also works on most browsers, including Safari, Firefox, Edge, and Chrome.

Open a web browser and visit ESPN Plus. Click Log In in the top right corner. Sign into your ESPN Plus account and click ESPN Plus inside the navigation bar, or enter /espnplus/ in the address bar.

The web browser grants you access to the platform's live sports coverage and other offerings. You can also watch on-demand content like documentaries, original shows, and films and browse some replays. If you need to manage your subscription and account settings, you can do so by visiting your profile.

Get the biggest bang for your buck on ESPN+

Thanks to Disney's ownership of multiple platforms, ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Plus, you can purchase the trio for $15 a month with ads. However, whether you want to juggle between different apps is another story. Though Disney worked on integrating Hulu with its Disney Plus app, you don't have to worry about swapping apps for each platform. ESPN Plus has yet to combine with the service, so if you're trying to access it, you must use the methods we've discussed throughout the guide. Otherwise, keep your fingers crossed and see if the ESPN app is added to the main app sometime in the future.