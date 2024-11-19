Black Friday deals are turning out impressive discounts across the board, but one deal we'd like to steer you toward today is on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. The premium smartwatch is seeing an all-time low price in the lead-up to Black Friday, which allows you to make it yours for $750. The Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition regularly costs $1000, and its previous all-time low is $800, making this the best deal we've seen on the smartwatch and one of the best Garmin deals available.

Why you should buy the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition

Source: Garmin

While many of the best Android smartwatches tend to straddle the line between smartwatch and fitness tracker, Garmin's smartwatches get a lot of attention when it comes to training. The Epix Pro is a high-performance smartwatch designed for athletes, though it has plenty that will come in handy for general fitness enthusiasts, such as 24/7 health and wellness monitoring and up to 16 hours of battery life between charges.

Its fitness tracking features include a range of capabilities. It can track your ascent and descent on runs and walks, your sleep patterns, and a number of different exercises and sports activities. You can set up the Epix Pro to provide you with insights throughout each day. These include endurance scores, morning reports, and training readiness, the latter of which is a nice feature for workout warriors, as it lets you know when your body is ready for your next workout.

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 compares well to smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and within the Garmin lineup we find it to be the best premium Garmin smartwatch. Its premium features include things like a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display, which is scratch-resistant for any bumps you may run into in the wild. As well, Garmin has long been known for its navigation know-how, and they shine through in the Epix Pro Gen 2 with its ability to provide super accurate positioning, and with its preloaded maps.

Don't miss out on this chance to land the lowest price yet on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. It's marked down $250, dropping it down to its lowest to just $750 for a limited time.