Summary Epic Games Store is now available on Android worldwide and iOS in the EU, offering Fortnite and two other games to start.

Both Android users and iOS EU users can scan a QR code to get the launcher installed on their respective devices.

Epic has the potential to improve the mobile gaming scene by catering to gamers, filling a gap left by Google's messy Play Store.

We knew this day was coming, that Epic would eventually bring its Games Store to Android, and thanks to the EU’s Digital Markets Act iOS users in the EU can also partake in today's fun. So far, there are only three games available, one of which is Fortnite, of course, finally bringing the game back to iOS. Android users have been able to snag the game's download through the Epic Games Launcher for some time now, which should not be confused with today's worldwide release of the Epic Games Store on Android. Despite a confusing and long history filled with lawsuits and endless accusations, Epic is showcasing it is primed to start offering quality games for gamers.

What to expect from the Epic Games Store

Up until today, you used to have to sideload the Epic Games Launcher in order to install Fortnite on Android, but now you will have to sideload the Epic Games Store, a small but notable change. This new store comes with three games: Fortnite, a mobile version of Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe (a sidescrolling mobile interpretation of Rocket League that I adore). There is also one app available, called Postparty, which can be used to capture, store, and share your gaming moments.

Sure, this is a small selection of games and apps, though there is an expectation things will grow with time, and it's not like Fortnite couldn't carry this store on its own, just like it did with the previous mobile launcher. Still, many are hopeful Epic has what it takes to improve the gaming scene on Android, as the Play Store is certainly a dumpster fire when it comes to discovery. So even though it's early days for Epic, there is certainly room to corner the market when it comes to offering mobile games gamers actually want to play.

For iOS users, things are a little different. Only those in the EU will be able to install the Epic Games Store, and they will have to do so by scanning a QR code on the website. It appears iOS users will have to be on iOS 17.6 or later to install the launcher.

All in all, if you are a Fortnite fan, then today should be big news if you're an iOS user in the UK. For Android users, not much has changed other than the launcher with which to install Fortnite, but there is certainly potential for things to improve exponentially. While I'm sure many are trepidatious that Epic doesn't have what it takes to run a worthwhile store after the many issues it had with its PC counterpart, one thing is certain: mobile desperately needs a space that caters to gamers and their needs, as Google's efforts have been nothing but a letdown.