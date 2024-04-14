Summary Epic has filed a proposed injunction with the federal court, seeking Google to make big changes to the Play Store.

The developer wants Google to let users download apps from any source without interference or scare tactics.

Epic Games also wants the court to restrict Google from imposing high fees on developers or limiting payment options.

The battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Google is well documented. Epic secured a major victory in December as a US Federal Court jury found that Google illegally monopolized the Play Store and its corresponding billing services. Although the verdict is out, we had little to no idea about what the consequences would be, although it was previously reported that Epic wasn't seeking monetary damages, focusing instead on developer-focused reforms. We're now getting a detailed glimpse into Epic's plans thanks to an injunction filed with the court.

Writing on its blog, Epic laid out the three core ideas or principles behind its proposals. You can check out the full proposed injunction here, while a neatly summarized version has since been published by The Verge. The first point mentions allowing users to download apps from "wherever they choose without interference," adding that Google shouldn't use "scare screens and dire warnings" to push users away from alternative sources.

Expanding on the first principle, Epic says Google may not work behind the scenes with carriers and smartphone makers to restrict people from downloading apps. The Fortnite maker also touts "a prohibition on app store pre-installation restrictions," essentially opening the door for any developer to have their app market installed on an Android smartphone.

The second part of Epic's proposal talks about restricting Google from imposing what it calls anti-competitive fees and other barriers. Epic says Google should let developers choose their preferred payment option without resorting to high fees while also enabling developers to redirect users from an app to a website to access deals or purchase in-game content. The proposed injunction also takes aim at User Choice Billing, saying Google should not use such "sham compliance programs" to limit payment options either on a website or the app itself.

Lastly, Epic's injunction says Google shouldn't retaliate against the company for taking on the Play Store and its practices, adding that Epic should be able to bring the Epic Games Store to Android devices without "delays and barriers." Epic filed the proposed injunction earlier this week with the federal court presided over by District Judge James Donato, who will decide which of these proposals will be part of the permanent injunction.

Google responds to Epic's proposed injunction

Screen grabs from Fortnite, the game that started off Epic's legal tussle against Google

A few days have passed since Epic filed its proposal with the US District Court, and a Google spokesperson has now come out with a response, saying the company will continue to appeal the verdict (via Ars Technica). Here's the company's statement in full:

Epic’s filing to the US Federal Court shows again that it simply wants the benefits of Google Play without having to pay for it. We’ll continue to challenge the verdict, as Android is an open mobile platform that faces fierce competition from the Apple App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices, PCs, and gaming consoles.

All of this suggests that it's going to be a long and drawn-out affair. Reporting by Reuters suggests that Google's appeal process and other measures could delay the judgment for a while, which is usually how these proceedings pan out. Nevertheless, Epic is keeping the faith that a fair decision will be made eventually. Meanwhile, Google has until May 3, 2024, to respond to Epic's proposed injunction.