Epic Games is doing well. It garnered a $22 billion valuation in 2022 thanks to Fortnite's incredible success, consistent sales across all games, and the renowned Unreal Engine that powers many of today's AAA games. Despite what social media users periodically claim, Epic appears to have plenty of momentum. But Tim Sweeney's brainchild can't afford to rest on its laurels, especially with multiple big players expanding their mobile game offerings.

Why Epic Games needs to make big moves

Nothing stays the same, especially in tech

A rough 2023 led to over 800 layoffs before Epic returned to financially sound status in October 2024. Despite Fortnite's record number of monthly active users to close 2024, nothing lasts forever, and rumblings of unhappy players surface periodically. While it's a meaningful asset, the Unreal Engine's royalties max out at around $300 million annually, a drop in the bucket for such a large company.

A $245 million FTC fine for deceptive business practices and the flouting of child privacy laws became official in December 2024. Other than the Fortnite money printer, the Epic Games Store is a money sink. The company has seen criticism of its partial sale to Chinese firm Tencent and increased adoption of the games-as-a-service model since 2012. Dedicated gamers don't take kindly to Mr. Sweeney's public interactions or business practices.

With gaming's immense potential for growth, Epic has a chance to expand its foothold and ensure long-term security. In particular, mobile gaming's approaching renaissance could net the right risk-taker immeasurable profit. With the right moves, Epic could position itself as the go-to mobile vendor worldwide, mimicking Steam's fame as the leading PC gaming platform. In addition to a smartphone and tablet takeover, a few other important steps can keep Epic at the top of its game.

Fix the Epic Games Store

Rocket League Sideswipe is one of three games on Epic's barely functional Android store.

No other stepping stone between the PC desktop and game loading screens invokes as much frustration as Epic's spaghetti-codified monstrosity of a software portal. It's a slog. A few windows and dialog boxes shouldn't bring 16GB of RAM to its knees. That's the game's job. Annoyingly, the "Remember my login" toggle often fails, something prolific gamers notice. Flipping through the interface feels like completing a nightmare-difficulty captcha. Everything takes too many clicks. The silver lining? We all know the interface well because it hardly sees updates.

It's not just the maze of bugs and slowdowns

Capable content delivery complemented by competent social features can crystallize a fanbase. Look at Gabe Newell and Valve's Steam. That's a gamer's gaming platform. The EGS needs reimagined navigation, a well-designed library, and access to developers or at least support staff. How can gamers explore new worlds without effective search, preview, and community discussion tools?

Epic is a software company. Shoring up its software should come first to secure its role in gaming's future. Giving the interface some much-needed TLC would reduce friction and promote goodwill with gamers.

Stop burning money on restricted exclusives

The company must outlast the mere fiscal year

Bribing studios to lock in highly anticipated titles as Epic exclusives isn't just anti-consumer. It's also anti-developer, anti-reviewer, and anti-industry. Release cycles comprise years of hype, a palpable buildup, and an explosion as entire communities experience the new Extreme Sewing Championship 3 together.

Artificially fragmenting that cycle devalues collective enjoyment. We gamers get impatient waiting 42 years for games like Cyberpunk 2077 to launch. Please don't make us wait another year. We'll get upset, forget about the game, or both.

We love Epic's free games campaign, which allows us to enjoy many indie titles we wouldn't have otherwise. However, poor infrastructure and many AAA titles' year-long EGS prison sentences undermine the money spent on free stuff. Don't blame studios for taking the contracts. Epic has a lot of money. Forced exclusives represent counterproductive spending. Epic admitted many EGS exclusives aren't profitable.

Ditch the blockchain, metaverse, and other gimmicks

They can't possibly do real good

Crypto-backed features have never provided real-world utility, and gaming is the last place we need more manipulative tricks. A low-poly game-within-a-game metaverse concept didn't work for Zuckerberg and won't work for Sweeney. Users will refuse to take Epic seriously if it reminds them of cringe-inducing, procedurally generated, cigar-smoking monkey JPG scams.

The free-to-play model drives subscriptions effectively for quality games. A play-to-earn label might as well read, "Don't play this game." Microtransactions, celebrity cameos, and similar novelties often discourage serious engagement. Games-as-a-service content delivery rubs users the wrong way and makes it easy for publishers to abandon promises of sustained post-launch production. Epic needs to cut the nonsense if it wants the next step, the biggest one, to make the right splash.

Own mobile gaming like no one has before

Risk it all, storm the market, and build on a meaningful legal victory

The legal decision allowing Epic to unleash a standalone store to compete with Google paved the way for big moves, and Epic made some. Notably, its deal to pre-install the EGS on smartphones under the worldwide Telefonica umbrella will deliver a ready-to-play platform to millions. But the mobile sector is still up for grabs.

No major player rules the mobile gaming roost anywhere in the world. North American and European users agree that the Google Play Store stinks for gaming (although it's trying to change). Emerging markets like Southeast Asia offer potential but no guarantee a company could swiftly make profitable inroads. Only a corporation with remarkable resources could withstand the early liquidity hit that could arise from breaking into a new region as the only market controller.

The North American market doesn't produce many big-spending mobile players. Still, it produces some of the widest-ranging media and key opinion leaders. Let them work to Epic's benefit by conducting the hype train through growing markets like India and South Korea.

Act now, before opportunity disappears