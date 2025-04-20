Upgrading your smartphone every year isn't necessary. Most people do it consistently out of habit or addiction. Thankfully, manufacturers are making it less appealing to secure the latest phone. But did you know that smartphones can have a detrimental impact on the environment? Purchasing a new shiny smartphone annually might not be worth all the consequences — and here is why.

What is the greenhouse effect, and how is it a problem?

Our environment is susceptible to climate change. The greenhouse effect is one factor that scientists have observed and analyzed since the 1800s. The greenhouse effect is the natural warming of the earth. It occurs when gases in the atmosphere create a thin blanket, trapping heat from the sun that would otherwise escape into space. Essentially, this thin blanket protects us by making the earth habitable (keeps the temperature suitable for survival).

Scientists have found that approximately 30% of solar energy (the light and heat from the sun) is reflected back into space. The rest of the energy is absorbed by the atmosphere or the earth's surface, warming the planet. This heat is then radiated back up as invisible infrared radiation. While some of this infrared light continues into space, the vast majority gets absorbed by atmospheric gases, known as greenhouse gases, causing further warming.

Greenhouse gases comprise carbon dioxide (79.7%), methane (11.4%), nitrous oxide (6.1%), and fluorinated gases (3.1%). They often naturally come from byproducts of volcanoes, forest fires, and decomposing organic matter.

When we emit too many greenhouse gases, the greenhouse effect strengthens unnaturally, thickening the blanket of gases. Fossil fuels (coal, oil, and gas) are typically the largest contributors. Humans burn fossil fuels for electricity, heat, and transportation. The unnatural progression of the greenhouse effect leads to global warming, which in turn results in climate change.

Climate change can harm our livelihood. Climate change is often responsible for natural disasters (like hurricanes) and unexpected seasonal changes like elongated winters, extended dry seasons, and rising sea levels (melting glaciers). All this also circles back to global warming, a phenomenon that describes the long-term rise in Earth's average temperature.

How do smartphone upgrades affect greenhouse gas emissions?

Landfills pose a problem for greenhouse gas emissions. Every time we discard digital technology, we contribute to greenhouse gases. The first source comes from the decomposition of organic waste in landfills, which produces methane. The second comes from e-waste. E-waste occurs when electronics containing batteries or plugs are discarded. Toxic chemicals such as heavy metals seep into the earth's soil and water, polluting it. Moreover, when trash containing e-waste is burned, the chemicals released pollute the air.

According to QuantumLifecyclePartners, greenhouse gas emissions from electronic devices and the produced waste increased 53% from 2014 to 2020.